(Graettinger)--The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office has released information on a possible injury accident last week on the north edge of Graettinger. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly after 12:30 pm on December 20th at the intersection of Highway 4 and 280th Street. Deputies say a 2019 Mack Anthem Semi with trailer, driven by Robert Rosenboom, was southbound on Highway 4 and was approaching 280th Street. As Rosenboom reached the intersection he began to turn left on 280th Street. A 1999 Chrysler Sebring, driven by Erica Caradonna, was also traveling southbound on Highway 4. Caradonna was behind a vehicle that was following the semi Rosenboom was driving. Caradonna failed to see that Rosenboom was making a left turn, and attempted to pass the vehicle in front of her and the semi. As Caradonna was passing, her vehicle collided with the semi.

PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO