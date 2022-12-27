Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
ISU Extension Offering Healthy and Homemade at Armstrong Library
(Armstrong)—Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be presenting Healthy and Homemade during the month of January at the Armstrong Public Library. The two part program will focus on strategies for using your time, money and skills wisely to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The first...
kilrradio.com
Local Superintendent Reports Little Impact From New Open Enrollment Law
(Estherville)--A new law took effect earlier this year allowing open enrollment transfers from one public school to any other public school, at any time during the school year. Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayshire Superintendent Marshall Lewis says so far the new open enrollment law has not had a significant impact on the two districts.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
kiow.com
Garner Approves Golf Course Budget
The Garner City Council heard from the Garner Golf Course Foundation on their 2023 Fiscal Year budget. Mayor Tim Schmidt stated that the council accepted proposal. The budget reflects the final amounts of past budgets and what Schmidt feels is a responsible management of their funds. The foundation has been...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
kilrradio.com
DNR Accepting Bids for Improvements to Lake Park Shelter House
(Lake Park)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting bids for improvements to the shelter house at Trapper’s Bay State Park in Lake Park. The shelter house at Trapper’s Bay was constructed in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and has become dilapidated over the years. The project...
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
kilrradio.com
Appeals Court to Hear Arguments in Wolfe Clinic Anti-Trust Lawsuit
(Des Moines)--Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
belmondnews.com
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
more1049.com
Clay County Sheriff Tallies Calls Received During Winter Storm
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Despite all of the warnings from the national weather service, local media, road crews, and law enforcement, motorists still went out during the storm. KICD News asked Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling to compile the number of emergency calls his agency received. A check of the log shows dispatchers got 82 calls between Friday and Sunday, the bulk coming in during Friday’s blizzard. Seven were for accidents, and 57 were for vehicles that had entered the ditch.
kilrradio.com
Details Released on Two Vehicle Accident Near Dickens
(Spencer)–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding a two vehicle accident that occurred near Dickens during the blizzard on December 23rd. The Sheriff’s Office says at around 6:35 am 61-year-old Rhonda Smith of Dickens was westbound in the 2800 block of Highway 18 when she drove into a snow drift that was over the road. Smith then lost control of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander she was driving, which then collided with a 2007 Hundai Tucson owned by Crystal Lopez of Graettinger. Deputies say that vehicle had been left stranded on the road after it got lodged in the drift.
kilrradio.com
House in Heron Lake Destroyed by Fire
(Heron Lake)--A fire destroyed a home early Friday morning in Heron Lake. Heron Lake Fire Chief Chad Diemer says his department arrived on scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
kilrradio.com
Possible Injuries in Accident Near Graettinger
(Graettinger)--The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office has released information on a possible injury accident last week on the north edge of Graettinger. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly after 12:30 pm on December 20th at the intersection of Highway 4 and 280th Street. Deputies say a 2019 Mack Anthem Semi with trailer, driven by Robert Rosenboom, was southbound on Highway 4 and was approaching 280th Street. As Rosenboom reached the intersection he began to turn left on 280th Street. A 1999 Chrysler Sebring, driven by Erica Caradonna, was also traveling southbound on Highway 4. Caradonna was behind a vehicle that was following the semi Rosenboom was driving. Caradonna failed to see that Rosenboom was making a left turn, and attempted to pass the vehicle in front of her and the semi. As Caradonna was passing, her vehicle collided with the semi.
kilrradio.com
Clay County Sheriff's Office Responds to Three Accident During Blizzard
(Spencer)--The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a trio of accidents that occurred during last Friday’s blizzard. The first happened shortly before 10 am Friday in the 2800 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville was driving a 2004 Nissan southbound when he collided with a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle, which he couldn’t see due to very poor visibility. Enderle’s vehicle sustained an estimated $2,500 in damage, while Wolff’s was considered a total loss.
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
nwestiowa.com
One driver hurt in collision near Archer
ARCHER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on the 5300 mile of 390th Street about three miles southeast of Archer. Forty-one-year-old Cassandra Sue Steffens was driving east when her 1997 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup began drifting into the westbound lane, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Comments / 0