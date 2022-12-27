Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Comicon’s 5 Most Progressive Comics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds to Resurrect as ‘Green Lantern’? James Gunn Debunks Shelved Rumors
Not only as Deadpool but Ryan Reynolds has also been the face of the DC Comics character, Green Lantern. In 2011, the film landed for fans to view, starring Ryan, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins. With the new DC bosses, while the universe is under the rebooting process, HBO Max was making the show for the DC character.
Digital Trends
The Sandman and Peacemaker were 2022’s best comic book adaptations
The comic book medium and superhero genre have undoubtedly maintained their places in the highest tiers of pop culture thanks to their efforts in film and television, and there certainly have been plenty of great shows competing for audience subscription dollars in the TV streaming space. Disney and Marvel Studios’ MCU has taken the genre to new heights in live-action TV — for better and worse — by pumping Disney+ with several original shows in the last couple of years.
ComicBook
Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/28/2022
Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #10 Spoilers & Review: Boy Thunder Unmasked As Iconic Villain Or Anti-Hero… You Decide?!
DC Comics and Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #10 Spoilers and Review follows. Boy Thunder Unmasked As Iconic Villain Or Anti-Hero… You Decide?!. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 12/20/22. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted...
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
comicon.com
Sunrise Spells Death: Previewing ‘Children Of The Black Sun’ #1
From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!. “It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun.”. Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s vague response sparks widespread panic for the future of a fan favorite DC series
James Gunn has promised that the new (and hopefully improved) DCU will offer a greater sense of continuity and connection across film, television, live-action, and animation, reigning in many of the splinter franchises and pocket universes to have sprung up during the unwieldy days of the old regime. As exciting...
comicon.com
Goat-Faced Killer: Previewing ‘Plush’ #2
“Still in his overly ripe fursuit, Devin can only watch from his jail cell as two very disparate groups fight over him-the jealous deputy and his friends, intent on staging his death, and a group of psychotic, cannibalistic furries that wish to invite him over for dinner.”. Plush #2 is...
comicon.com
Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #5
“SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE! In the burning deserts of Afghanistan, Platonov confronts Azra about her secrets and discovers her grand plan! But what will he do with what he learns? Then, in the frigid tundra of Siberia, the Iron Star seeks out an old ally for help. But something is terribly wrong with THE COLLECTIVE MAN!”
IGN
Harry Potter Reboot May Be in the Works at Warner Bros Discovery; Hogwarts Legacy Again in the Middle of Transphobia Controversy
Warner Bros. are in the process of rebooting all the projects that come under their umbrella. Just recently it was announced that the entire DC Universe will go through a major reboot with Henry Cavill leaving the squad. It looks like DC is not the only franchise that could be going through a change in the future.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho - New Nendoroids Will Arrive Next Year
Yu Yu Hakusho has been missing in action, for the most part, since its anime and manga ended decades ago, with the Spirit Detectives making returns via merchandise and from artwork created by Yoshihiro Togashi. While there hasn't been news on the Shonen series making a return with a new anime and/or a continuation of its manga, new Nendoroids are set to arrive next year that will feature two of the biggest spirit detectives who don't happen to have the name Yusuke Urameshi.
