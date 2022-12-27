Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police launch new program to attract female aviators
Delaware State Police announced a new program to encourage more women to consider becoming helicopter pilots. The inaugural Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar was inspired by the Delaware State Police’s first and only female pilot, Corporal Carol Parton. DSP Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh said Parton...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Wilmington area early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 2:03 a.m., a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling southbound on Interstate 495. The Freightliner exited the travel lanes and came to a stop in the gore area between the southbound lanes of I-495 and the exit ramp to Route 141. At the time, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling southbound on I-495 and attempted to take the exit onto the ramp for Route 141. The Honda failed to remain within a lane of travel and entered the gore area. The front center of the Honda struck the rear right corner of the trailer in the gore area.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop
The Delaware State Police are searching for 36-year-old Miekel Grant of Wilmington, Delaware after he fled from troopers during a traffic stop early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 1:21 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2015 white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge motel and McDonald’s restaurant located at 3010 New Castle Avenue in New Castle. The trooper saw the operator of the Accord speaking with a female standing at the driver’s door. The trooper followed the Accord as it left the parking lot and noticed that it failed to properly stop for the posted stop sign at West Avenue. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive and contacted the driver and only occupant, identified as Miekel Grant. The trooper detected signs of impairment with Grant and attempted to begin a DUI investigation. However, Grant fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Troopers began pursuing the Accord for a short time, but the pursuit was discontinued due to Grant’s reckless driving.
WBOC
Former Milford Police Chief Arrested for Threatening to Shoot People
MILFORD, Del.- A Former Milford Police Chief has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot someone. Delaware State Police say that on Wednesday, E. Keith Hudson, had left his home in the Knollac Acres neighborhood with a firearm in a bag. He had told a family member that he was going to shoot someone.
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Newark area that began on Sunday night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the report of a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Upon arrival, troopers located a single vehicle in a wooded area west of the roadway. Inside the vehicle, a 24-year-old male victim was located as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. During an examination of the victim’s body, a gunshot wound was located in the victim. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2
(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has been disbursing assistance payments to renters and landlords impacted from COVID-19. While the incremental payouts will continue into the foreseeable future, the...
Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident.
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
phl17.com
Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities
Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges
Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
