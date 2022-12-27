Read full article on original website
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
Check It Out! A Minnesota Man Appeared On The TV Hit ‘Yellowstone’
The show Yellowstone has been going strong now on the Paramount Network for some time, heck it has even brought out a clothing line and spinoffs. One thing that it hasn't done, until now, is have a Minnesotan appear during the show. Well, you can now check that one off your Yellowstone bingo card.
mprnews.org
Twin Cities 'grime-core' performer Riotgrrrldarko lives up to her name
Bray’Jana Coleman, also known as Riotgrrrldarko, is a Minneapolis lady rager, mother of two, doula, friend and local icon. Although Riotgrrrldarko has only been making music for a couple of years, she already has a devoted fan base in the Twin Cities. If you aren’t already, you should be listening to Riotgrrrldarko.
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022
The latest Nielsen radio ratings are in for the Twin Cities, with KOOL 108 proving to be the king at Christmas once again. KQQL, which plays nonstop Christmas hits starting from early November through the holiday season, posted an 11.4 share for the period between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7, which marks an increase on the 10.5 share it posted in December 2021.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
boreal.org
Minnesota trucker Gerald Popp up for driver of the year after a life on the road
Gerald "Red" Popp and his newest truck. Courtesy photo. By Cathy Wurzer, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas from Minnesota Public Radio News • December 28, 2022. Gerald “Red” Popp has been a trucker for most of his life. “Anywhere the load goes, we go,” he said.
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
WTIP
It Happens Here – Episode 11 – 90 Million Acres
In this episode of “It Happens Here,” U of MN Professor Brenda Child discusses the role that the Federal Boarding School system played in the dispossession of Native American people from their homelands. She also explains the connection between federally-run boarding schools and the establishment of government land policy toward Native American tribes as enforced by the Allotment(Dawes) Act of 1887 through the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.
boreal.org
Minnesota-based collective supports transgender Christians worldwide
Photo: Austen Hartke is working to change the relationship between transgender folks and religion, beginning with Minnesota. Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images. When people ask Austen Hartke what his job is he says it’s a little hard to explain. “I usually say that I work to support...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
boreal.org
What are the most-checked-out books at Grand Marais, Ely, and other Minnesota libraries? See the list
Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
KARE
WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
ncsha.org
Minnesota Housing Announces 2022 Project Selections
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA — On Thursday the Minnesota Housing board of directors approved funding selections of $165.5 million to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. “It’s a great day to announce that we’re creating thousands of new homes across the state that are permanently...
