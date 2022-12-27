Read full article on original website
Goat-Faced Killer: Previewing ‘Plush’ #2
“Still in his overly ripe fursuit, Devin can only watch from his jail cell as two very disparate groups fight over him-the jealous deputy and his friends, intent on staging his death, and a group of psychotic, cannibalistic furries that wish to invite him over for dinner.”. Plush #2 is...
Previewing ‘Carnage’ #8 BY Ram V And Rogê Antônio
“The Carnage symbiote traveled to Asgardian Hel with a very specific mission on its mind: reaching Malekith the Accursed! BUT TO WHAT END? What could the symbiote be trying to get out of the fallen lord of the Dark Elves? And what hell will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe in this issue once it succeeds?!”
Previewing Time-Travelling Fantasy ‘Family Time’ #2
“The adventure in Medieval Ireland continues! After the O’Connell family is locked in Ciaran’s dungeon, Lily and Tyler must escape and find help. Along the way, Lily discovers something mysterious and powerful. From the writer/creator of Seven Sons, Robert Windom, and his eleven-year-old daughter, Lily, comes a fun,...
New To You Comics #124: It’s Clobberin’ Time In ‘The Thing’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Scott dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we dive into a recent hit starring one of Marvel’s greatest. Ben Grimm was probably...
Critiquing Comics #225: ‘Holy West’ #1
A supernatural western, Holy West, captivates Tim and Adam in this episode. The comic features smart writing by Seth Jacob and beautiful art by Daniel Irizarri. Now that we’ve given away whether we liked it, listen to the show and check out the comic!. Brought to you by:. Apple...
Look Out, Villains! Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #2
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ captures all the fun of comic books and the things that one loves about Spider-Man in one perfectly all-ages comic that truly appeals to all ages. The world needs as many of these Double Trouble books as the creative team wants to keep giving us because fun powerful comic books like this are always needed.
Pillow Talk: Previewing ‘Lovesick’ #3
Domino is finally ready to perform her infamous live Redroom to her adoring fans. But as her self-doubt and hallucinations grow stronger, an even bigger threat closes in on her. Lovesick #3 is out now from Image Comics.
“The Exorcist Meets Alien”: Previewing ‘Sacrament’ #5
“The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space. Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no matter how far you run, you can’t escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.”
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
Skybound Presents A Fearful First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue
Skybound have revealed a sneak peek at Creepshow #5, the final issue of the horror comic book anthology based the most recent adaption on Shudder TV. And, as with each previous issue, this one also has two terrifying tales. First up, there’s Steve Orlando (Marauders) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the...
Arkham’s Curse Reborn: Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: The Tower’
A powerhouse team of creators came together to make Shadows of the Bat, an ambitious effort to tell one mega weekly story in one Batman-related title, an emotional, gorgeous, powerful, character development-filled, roller coaster of a ride. There is a fun but dark energy through this book and its ensemble nature and shuffling character spotlight help to make this one of the best Bat-family-related runs we’ve ever gotten.
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
Cyclops And Havok Prisoners Of Madelyne Pryor – Previewing ‘Dark Web: X-Men’ #2
“REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO BAD! Some reunions—like those with an evil ex who rules a dimension of demons—are not so great. Sometimes even having your AMAZING FRIENDS at your side isn’t enough to save things.”
Adult Animation Revolution: Most Creative Animated Movies Of 2022
Direct-to-Netflix films are often criticized in cinema circles. However, within the world of animation streaming has allowed for several unique projects in different animation styles to reach mass-audiences. Here are the most creative animated Movies from 2022. Rise of the TMNT: The Movie. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...
Fairyland By Way Of Hell: Reviewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2
Everything old is new again as ‘I Hate Fairyland’ continues its new life by setting the overall stakes of the series as Gertrude is put back on track to return to the one place she hoped to never see again. Dark whimsical fantasy looks perfectly colorful, animated, energetic, dangerous, fun, and over the top in the return of this great series.
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
Three titles are heading to comic book stores this weekend from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Yoda #2, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #27 and Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8. Star Wars: Yoda #2. Written by: Cavan Scott. Art by: Nico Leon, Dono Sáchez-Almara. “HAS...
It Could Have Been Different: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #12
‘Black Panther’ moves ever closer to the series endgame, taking its title character even lower while preparing to potentially at least partially dig him out of the hole that he dug for himself. So far this run is an intriguing one that has the potential to leave the character in a far different place than where he’s been, depending on how it sticks the forthcoming landing.
Fighting On Foreign Soil – Previewing ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #8
“As Falcon’s condition worsens, Captain America comes face-to-face with the unintended consequences of his escalating conflict with the White Wolf. Nomad is willing to make the compromises necessary to take down the Black Panther’s errant brother, but can Sam Wilson say the same? And what is Sam’s old sparring partner Nightshade doing in Mohannda, anyway?”
