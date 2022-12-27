Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in ditch north of Rochester
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man in connection with murder after a woman's body was found in a ditch Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after someone walking their dog in Cascade Township discovered the body. The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Ann...
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
Probation for traffic crash and drug possession in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after two separate traffic accidents result in probation for a Rochester man. Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five years and supervised probation and ordered to either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Aden...
$1M bail for Rochester man charged with shooting girlfriend in the head Christmas Eve
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County judge has set bail at $1 million for a Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve. Phillip Turner, 34, faces multiple charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. Authorities said the father of the victim’s children called...
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
Holiday gas station reports robbery
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive reported a robbery at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to Rochester police, an “older white male” entered the store and showed the clerks a piece of paper that said he had a gun.
Charges: Man shot girlfriend in the head with children inside apartment
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A man is charged with attempted murder and a woman is gravely wounded after a shooting inside a Rochester apartment over the weekend.According to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, Phillip Turner, 34, of Rochester faces second-degree attempted murder and two assault charges in connection to the Saturday shooting. On Sunday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in northwest Rochester on a welfare check for a woman. When they arrived, a child answered the door and said their mom was dead, the complaint said. There were two children in the apartment. Officers located the woman on the floor...
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Rochester shooting
(Rochester, MN) — Rochester police say a woman was critically wounded and her boyfriend is in custody after a shooting believed to have happened on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to her head. Police say the suspect had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Construction site reports $15K in stolen copper wiring
(ABC 6 News) – A job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Circle NW fell victim to a burglary between Dec. 21 and the morning of Dec. 27, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. The job site owners reported 35 missing rolls of 10-, 12- and...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
