Read full article on original website
Related
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Humanities Awards Lift Up Democracy and Black History Across State
Experiencing the loss of a sibling for the first time after his sister—one of nine siblings—recently passed away following a heart attack, Roscoe Barnes III prayed to his Lord for some good news, anything to lift his spirits. On Nov. 17, 2022, he checked his email and came across a message from Dr. Stuart Rockoff with the Mississippi Humanities Council.
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
Jackson Free Press
Jamaica By Way of Jackson
A vibrant palm tree stands on an East Capitol Street business' sign, sticking out among the gray office buildings and collection of mile-high windows. As soon as people see the tree, they know they have arrived somewhere a little different: Taste of the Island. The restaurant is the creation of...
Atlanta Daily World
How XXXTENCATION Foundation’s Cleopatra Bernard And Stacia Mac Are Assisting The Jackson Water Crisis
Just in time for the holidays, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Polo G’s mother, Stacia Mac donated massive amounts of water to residents via the XXXTentacion Foundation. The foundation was a dream deferred for XXXtentacion who envisioned the non profit but was killed before the launch event. Jackson’s...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
Brookhaven curfew goes into effect on New Year’s Day
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Sunday, January 1, 2023, the City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect. The Daily Leader reported the new ordinance was instated during the Board of Aldermen’s September 6, 2022, meeting. The board determined that juveniles have repeatedly congregated at various places across the city, causing disturbances. Anyone under […]
WLBT
Body found partially decomposed near AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found partially decomposed near the parking lot of the AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg Tuesday. Chief Penny Jones says that a family member of a missing person requested a wellness check for their loved one because they had not seen them since the beginning of the month.
Mississippi city begins curfew Jan. 1 — juveniles not allowed in public after 11 pm on weeknights
“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”. The question became a nightly standard on television in the late 1960s. Fast-forward five decades and modify the time, and it can be asked in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect Jan. 1.
Jackson Free Press
Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?
One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
vicksburgnews.com
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
Leaders in one Mississippi county scramble after garbage collector files for bankruptcy and trash piles up
Leaders in one Mississippi county are scrambling after the company charged with collecting garbage files for bankruptcy protection. Residents who live in the county have piles of garbage overflowing cans at their curbs, but the county’s garbage collection company isn’t picking it up, or at least not as its contract with the county requires.
WLBT
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
Jackson Free Press
Changes Coming to Seafood R'evolution
The following is a verbatim press release from Renaissance at Colony Park:. Ridgeland, MS, (March 18, 2019) - Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased to announce that the Seafood R'evolution restaurant space will transition to the restaurant group of Derek and Jennifer Emerson on March 31st. The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing to the space. Many of the Emerson's current employees will make a move to the new restaurant, and they will interview Seafood R'evolution employees who have an interest in working with them.
WLBT
Magic of Lights in Brandon extended due to popular demand
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The magic will stay in Brandon for at least another week. The Magic of Lights presented by WLBT, the popular light show behind the city’s amphitheater, has been extended by an extra week, now staying open through January 8, 2023. It was originally going to stay open until New Year’s Eve.
WLBT
Four Jackson fire stations don’t have water, amid ongoing crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days into yet another Jackson water crisis, an assistant fire chief says at least four stations don’t have running water. Asst. Chief Patrick Armon gave an update on the Jackson Fire Department’s situation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We do have a number...
vicksburgnews.com
Body found in ravine suspected to be victim of homicide
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Hotel is believed to be a victim of homicide, according to new information. The body of a white male, appearing to be between the ages of 40-45 was reported to have been discovered near Ameristar Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. After confirming the...
WLBT
Police: Man holds friend’s father hostage on Christmas morning in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after holding his friend’s father hostage early Christmas morning in Vicksburg, according to police. On Sunday around 6:00 a.m., officers responded to an address on First North Street in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke...
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a local state of emergency on...
Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns
Officials believe that two Mississippi juveniles were injured while they were playing with guns. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department said the two minors suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Tuesday. Assistant Chief of Police Clint Earls told The Daily Leader that the two were friends and possibly injured...
Comments / 0