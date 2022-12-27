Read full article on original website
Related
mdislander.com
ACTT holds Building Solutions Fair Jan. 14
BAR HARBOR — A Climate to Thrive is hosting a Building Solutions Fair on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mount Desert Island High School. Learn about efficiency improvements (like heat pumps, solar and weatherization), rebates and incentives from the state and federal government, and how treating building solutions like solar, weatherization and heat pumps as pieces of the same puzzle can maximize benefits.
mdislander.com
Northeast Harbor Library holds adult storytelling event
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host a storytelling event for adults on Friday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m., facilitated by local writer and storyteller Beth Warner. Participants are invited to share a story from their lives, up to five minutes in length. The suggested theme for this storytelling session is “An Unforgettable Moment.” Participants are encouraged to interpret this theme broadly.
mdislander.com
MDI basketball teams split series against Caribou
BAR HARBOR — Both the boys’ and girls’ Mount Desert Island High School basketball teams took on Caribou High School on Dec. 22 in what would end up being their final games before the holiday. The Trojans had mixed results against the Vikings. The boys' team (2-2)...
mdislander.com
Athlete of the Week: Ashton Thomas
Mount Desert Island High School junior Ashton Thomas notched the first two wins of his high school wrestling career this week, the first by a first period pin and the second after falling behind 16-2. In that match, Thomas scored a reversal that turned into a pin in the final seconds. A forfeit gave him his third win and brought his record on the day to 3-2. Coach Mike Rogers noted how hard Thomas has worked throughout his career to get to this point.
mdislander.com
Wrestling team grapples with unseen opponent at start of season
EAST MACHIAS — To say this season has not begun the way Mount Desert Island High School wrestling head coach Mike Rogers envisioned would be quite an understatement. “Everyone’s doing their best with the hand they’ve been dealt,” said Rogers, whose wrestlers have watched their season sputter out of the gates due to the illness that has swept through the school.
Comments / 0