Mount Desert Island High School junior Ashton Thomas notched the first two wins of his high school wrestling career this week, the first by a first period pin and the second after falling behind 16-2. In that match, Thomas scored a reversal that turned into a pin in the final seconds. A forfeit gave him his third win and brought his record on the day to 3-2. Coach Mike Rogers noted how hard Thomas has worked throughout his career to get to this point.

2 DAYS AGO