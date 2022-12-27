ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Lambert on the Growin' Up album (2022). The two singers wrote the song together, but he didn't consider a duet partner until it was time to cut his record.
Reckless Kelly Will Retire From Touring in 2025

Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly are on the road to retirement — at least from touring. The band tell Rolling Stone that beginning in 2023, they will begin to reduce the number of tour dates they commit to, and they intend to retire from the road entirely come 2025.
ALABAMA STATE
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan to Headline Railbird Music Festival 2023

Kentucky natives Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan have been tapped as headliners for Railbird Music Festival 2023. The two-day festival will return to Lexington, Ky., on June 3-4 and features an eclectic lineup of performers. Along with a closing set from Bryan, Saturday's roster includes appearances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys and Wayne Graham.
LEXINGTON, KY
Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Extend His Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks' 2023 residency in Las Vegas hasn't even started and he's announcing plans for 2024. Twenty-seven dates weren't enough for his fans to see him at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so the singer is promising more. Specific dates for 2024 were not revealed with a release sharing news of this extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]

All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley + More to Perform at All-Star George Jones Tribute Concert

Some of country music's biggest stars will come together to celebrate the life and music of George Jones this April. Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., on April 24, 2023. The one-night-only event marks the ten year anniversary of the country legend's passing in 2013 at the age of 81.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Ashley McBryde Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry [Pictures]

Ashley McBryde is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old Arkansas native was inducted into the 97-year-old country music institution during Saturday night's (Dec. 10) live show. Longtime friend and musical inspiration Terri Clark introduced McBryde to the stage and kicked off the evening with an...
ARKANSAS STATE
