Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Lambert on the Growin' Up album (2022). The two singers wrote the song together, but he didn't consider a duet partner until it was time to cut his record.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29).
Reckless Kelly Will Retire From Touring in 2025
Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly are on the road to retirement — at least from touring. The band tell Rolling Stone that beginning in 2023, they will begin to reduce the number of tour dates they commit to, and they intend to retire from the road entirely come 2025.
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Always Laughed at 1 Song Lyric
John Lennon and Paul McCartney used to laugh at a lyric from a song Paul did not think was very good.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Why Ringo Starr Hated Working on The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’
Ringo Starr felt George Harrison was inspired by the music of a particular country while writing The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."
Ronnie Dunn Feat. Kix Brooks’s “Damn Drunk”: Love Will Make You Buzzed
Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks recorded a major smash country song called “Damn Drunk” under his album Tattooed Heart in 2016. Liz Hengber, Alex Kline, and Ben Stennis wrote the song. The song is one of Brooks & Dunn’s Greatest Hits since it was able to peak at the charts.
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
George Harrison Had More Fun With Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Elton John Than With Paul McCartney
George Harrison had more fun with friends like Jeff Lynne and Eric Clapton than with his former bandmate, Paul McCartney.
Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan to Headline Railbird Music Festival 2023
Kentucky natives Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan have been tapped as headliners for Railbird Music Festival 2023. The two-day festival will return to Lexington, Ky., on June 3-4 and features an eclectic lineup of performers. Along with a closing set from Bryan, Saturday's roster includes appearances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys and Wayne Graham.
Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Extend His Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks' 2023 residency in Las Vegas hasn't even started and he's announcing plans for 2024. Twenty-seven dates weren't enough for his fans to see him at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so the singer is promising more. Specific dates for 2024 were not revealed with a release sharing news of this extension.
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley + More to Perform at All-Star George Jones Tribute Concert
Some of country music's biggest stars will come together to celebrate the life and music of George Jones this April. Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., on April 24, 2023. The one-night-only event marks the ten year anniversary of the country legend's passing in 2013 at the age of 81.
After a Rocking CMAs Duet, The War and Treaty Explain How They Met Brothers Osborne
Two powerhouse duos collided at the 2022 CMA Awards last month (Nov. 9), when Brothers Osborne hopped onstage with the War and Treaty to perform their tribute to the Rolling Stones, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)." The performance was a true genre mash-up: Husband-and-wife duo the...
Ashley McBryde Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry [Pictures]
Ashley McBryde is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old Arkansas native was inducted into the 97-year-old country music institution during Saturday night's (Dec. 10) live show. Longtime friend and musical inspiration Terri Clark introduced McBryde to the stage and kicked off the evening with an...
The Boot
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0