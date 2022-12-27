BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Parks and Recreation Committee wants to hear from you! Let them know what existing or new elements and features you want to see in the Glen Mary pool renovation project by emailing glenmarypool@barharbormaine.gov ahead of the Jan. 17 meeting, held at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers. The committee will also be accepting public comment in person at that meeting.

