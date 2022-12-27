Read full article on original website
Candle blamed in Trenton house fire
TRENTON — Four fire departments responded to a house fire on Nutting Lane in Trenton in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 1:13 a.m. The Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 1:27 a.m., providing mutual aid to Trenton, which arrived shortly after along with the departments of Lamoine and Hancock.
mdislander.com
Great Cranberry store destroyed by fire
CRANBERRY ISLES — The Cranberry General Store on Great Cranberry Island was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Volunteer Fire Chief Richard Howland called it a huge loss for the community.
mdislander.com
Ornithologist to give talk about birds of MDI
BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library plays host to ornithologist Michael J. Good for a presentation on the birds of Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Starting in 2002, Good has been a birding diplomat in Cuba where he conducted the “Cuba...
mdislander.com
Harbormaster details questions to cruise ship limit ordinance
BAR HARBOR — Now that a citizens’ petition restricting cruise ship passenger disembarkation has gone into effect, town employees are working on implementing those new rules but have already hit a few roadblocks. The ordinance approved by voters on Nov. 8 that limits cruise ship passenger disembarkation to...
mdislander.com
Grid capacity for solar interconnection exhausted in some areas
TRENTON — Many Mainers are making the switch to solar power, but can the current electrical infrastructure support residential solar panels on a large scale?. Apparently not, as one resident of Trenton discovered after applying to have solar panels installed at his home and interconnected to the grid.
mdislander.com
Parks and Rec seeks pool input
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Parks and Recreation Committee wants to hear from you! Let them know what existing or new elements and features you want to see in the Glen Mary pool renovation project by emailing glenmarypool@barharbormaine.gov ahead of the Jan. 17 meeting, held at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers. The committee will also be accepting public comment in person at that meeting.
mdislander.com
Residents raise awareness for suicide prevention
BAR HARBOR — A 5.4 percent chance of life. Those were the odds Freeland Hill overcame on the night of Nov. 25 when he consumed a dosage of alcohol and sedative medication so fatal that first responders pronounced him medically dead. Freeland’s wife, Tina Hill, was the first to...
mdislander.com
Online photo editing class shows how to use masking tools
BAR HARBOR — Thanks to improvements in digital photo editing techniques, including masking tools, photographers can precisely modify targeted areas in their pictures. Join photographer John K. Putnam at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for an online instructional presentation on masking, with a demonstration of the ins and outs of Adobe Lightroom Classic's masking tools.
