ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Listener’s Favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy Holidays from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. This week, we’re bringing you a listener’s favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta. The episode has everything you need this time of year: family, food and frozen pizza.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Christmas Dinner At Ci Ci’s In Farmington A Big Success

(Farmington) Close to 800 people were served up a free traditional Christmas dinner Sunday at Ci Ci’s Pizza in Farmington. Chip and Debbie Peterson helped to organize the dinner, along with Brad Faller, the owner of Ci Ci’s. Chip Peterson says it was a great day. Debbie Peterson...
FARMINGTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

A Night To Shine Coming To Farmington

(Farmington) Planning is well underway for a special event coming up in Farmington in February. Rocky Good is the pastor at New Heights Church. He says A Night to Shine is an amazing night for everyone involved. They hope to have students from up to 14 different school districts in...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Sullivan High School art students design ornaments for Missouri Christmas tree in D.C.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of art students at a Franklin County High School are bringing holiday cheer to Washington D.C. Students in Art-1 at Sullivan High School recently designed more than a dozen ornaments currently hanging on Missouri’s state Christmas tree in President’s Park in D.C. Art teachers Melissa Fults and Valarie McEuen said they first became aware of the opportunity after a family member visited the National Christmas tree last year.
SULLIVAN, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
securityboulevard.com

Tesla 3am Garage Fire Burns House During XMas

A month ago on Thanksgiving I pointed out how a neighborhood had tried (and failed) to stop yet another Tesla fire. Now I must point out during the Christmas holiday there was a Tesla fire in St. Louis. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy