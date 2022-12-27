Read full article on original website
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale
The famed St. Louis music venue closed its doors last summer
KMOV
Listener’s Favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy Holidays from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. This week, we’re bringing you a listener’s favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta. The episode has everything you need this time of year: family, food and frozen pizza.
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
mymoinfo.com
Christmas Dinner At Ci Ci’s In Farmington A Big Success
(Farmington) Close to 800 people were served up a free traditional Christmas dinner Sunday at Ci Ci’s Pizza in Farmington. Chip and Debbie Peterson helped to organize the dinner, along with Brad Faller, the owner of Ci Ci’s. Chip Peterson says it was a great day. Debbie Peterson...
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
2022 in Review: The Internet Roasts Josh Hawley for Running Away on Jan. 6
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
’12 Grapes’ New Year’s TikTok trend has an interesting history
-Teens on TikTok claim that the "12 grapes" New Year's Eve ritual is a new trend invented by GenZers. Is the superstition, however, rooted in something more cultural?
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
mymoinfo.com
A Night To Shine Coming To Farmington
(Farmington) Planning is well underway for a special event coming up in Farmington in February. Rocky Good is the pastor at New Heights Church. He says A Night to Shine is an amazing night for everyone involved. They hope to have students from up to 14 different school districts in...
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
Sullivan High School art students design ornaments for Missouri Christmas tree in D.C.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of art students at a Franklin County High School are bringing holiday cheer to Washington D.C. Students in Art-1 at Sullivan High School recently designed more than a dozen ornaments currently hanging on Missouri’s state Christmas tree in President’s Park in D.C. Art teachers Melissa Fults and Valarie McEuen said they first became aware of the opportunity after a family member visited the National Christmas tree last year.
One Missouri City Named As The 'Loneliest City' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
securityboulevard.com
Tesla 3am Garage Fire Burns House During XMas
A month ago on Thanksgiving I pointed out how a neighborhood had tried (and failed) to stop yet another Tesla fire. Now I must point out during the Christmas holiday there was a Tesla fire in St. Louis. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the...
stlpublicradio.org
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
