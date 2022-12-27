ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Looking ahead: The month of January in the arts

Beth Henley’s heartland drama Crimes of the Heart is the American Stage offering for January (opening on the 11th). Chicago’s Elizabeth Margolius directs a tradition-shattering BIPOC cast that includes Gina Cielo, AJ Baldwin, Rita Cole, Shelby Ronea, Henian Boone and Xavier Mikal. Jobsite Theater and director David M....
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Alex Harris

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. In November, Alex Harris’...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Comic Con returns Jan. 7 and 8

December 29, 2022 - Tickets are available now for the the second annual St. Pete Comic Con, to be held Jan. 7 and 8 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. Guests will include artists, authors, animators and voice actors, along with four of Florida’s best-known cosplayers. All details can be found at the St. Pete Comic Con website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Women in tech, entrepreneurship have a new resource

Female founders have a tough time raising money; Forbes reported that women-led startups received just 2.3% of venture capital funding in 2020. Raechel Canipe, director of community engagement for Synapse Florida, is familiar with the disheartening statistics. So she became a founder herself, to help make a difference. Canipe publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Annual ‘State of the Bay’ coming to Suncoast Tiger Bay

Three Mayors may face tough questions about 2022 and beyond. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will take the mic Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Suncoast Tiger Bay’s annual “State of the Bay” event, a historically well-attended luncheon that evaluates how the region’s three largest cities are faring into a new year.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Tommy del Zoppo, New Hotel Collection

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Eight years ago, Tommy...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Gina Driscoll

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Serving as St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Cassandra Josephson, MD

Dr. Cassandra Josephson specializes in Hematology and Oncology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida is dedicated to treating children with both rare and common cancers and blood disorders. As one of the first cancer facilities in Florida specifically for children, this Institute has decades of experience treating these complex conditions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Beaches news briefs

TREASURE ISLAND — Ring in 2023 under the glow of a dazzling fireworks show at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., as the city of Treasure Island will light up the night sky at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, to celebrate the start of a new year. To locate...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Madoc

Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa

The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

