Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Looking ahead: The month of January in the arts
Beth Henley’s heartland drama Crimes of the Heart is the American Stage offering for January (opening on the 11th). Chicago’s Elizabeth Margolius directs a tradition-shattering BIPOC cast that includes Gina Cielo, AJ Baldwin, Rita Cole, Shelby Ronea, Henian Boone and Xavier Mikal. Jobsite Theater and director David M....
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Alex Harris
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. In November, Alex Harris’...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Comic Con returns Jan. 7 and 8
December 29, 2022 - Tickets are available now for the the second annual St. Pete Comic Con, to be held Jan. 7 and 8 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. Guests will include artists, authors, animators and voice actors, along with four of Florida’s best-known cosplayers. All details can be found at the St. Pete Comic Con website.
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
State to Investigate Drag Queen show
Ruth Eckerd Hall to Host "A Drag Queen Christmas" This Evening
stpetecatalyst.com
Women in tech, entrepreneurship have a new resource
Female founders have a tough time raising money; Forbes reported that women-led startups received just 2.3% of venture capital funding in 2020. Raechel Canipe, director of community engagement for Synapse Florida, is familiar with the disheartening statistics. So she became a founder herself, to help make a difference. Canipe publicly...
floridapolitics.com
Annual ‘State of the Bay’ coming to Suncoast Tiger Bay
Three Mayors may face tough questions about 2022 and beyond. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will take the mic Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Suncoast Tiger Bay’s annual “State of the Bay” event, a historically well-attended luncheon that evaluates how the region’s three largest cities are faring into a new year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Tommy del Zoppo, New Hotel Collection
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Eight years ago, Tommy...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Gina Driscoll
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Serving as St. Petersburg...
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cassandra Josephson, MD
Dr. Cassandra Josephson specializes in Hematology and Oncology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida is dedicated to treating children with both rare and common cancers and blood disorders. As one of the first cancer facilities in Florida specifically for children, this Institute has decades of experience treating these complex conditions.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Beaches news briefs
TREASURE ISLAND — Ring in 2023 under the glow of a dazzling fireworks show at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., as the city of Treasure Island will light up the night sky at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, to celebrate the start of a new year. To locate...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa
The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.
Beach Beacon
Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
Five-O Donut Co. brings big sweets to Downtown St. Pete
Five-O Donut Co., owned by Tampa Bay area sensation Christine Nordstrom, brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Petersburg.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Comments / 0