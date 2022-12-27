ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Morristown finishes third in Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament

Two strong performances from Raegan Kleine and Danika Rutledge carried Morristown to a third-place finish in the Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament Thursday. In the semifinal round, Milan outscored the Yellow Jackets, 22-9, over the final eight minutes to steal a 48-43 victory. Kleine finished with a team-high 17 points and...
MORRISTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville success built on Wilson's developed scoring prowess

The resurgence of the Shelbyville girls basketball program has plenty to do with the development of junior guard Ava Wilson. Sixteen games into the 2022-2023 season, Wilson is averaging 18.9 points per game – a big jump from 7.7 as a sophomore and 5.8 as a freshman. In fact,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Golden Bears fall flat in loss at Franklin

FRANKLIN – Shelbyville’s modest two-game win streak came to an end Wednesday courtesy of a reality check from Franklin. The Grizzly Cubs shot 57% from the field, pulled down 31 rebounds and committed just three turnovers in a 76-36 win over Shelbyville (4-7). Micah Davis scored a game-high...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
14news.com

Holiday basketball tournaments tip off across Tri-State

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - High school basketball tournaments are now in full swing throughout the Tri-State area, including at one of the most historic gyms in Indiana. Memorial Gym in Huntingburg is welcoming five teams this week for the 2022 Baird Winter Classic. The 71-year-old gym is home to the Southridge Raiders.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Chatard swimming and diving earns wins against Shelbyville, Batesville

With the Hoosier Heritage Conference Meet just over one week away, Shelbyville swimming and diving closed out the 2022 schedule with a double-dual meet Thursday morning with Chatard and Batesville. Hampered by illness in both programs, Shelbyville’s girls program still managed to defeat Batesville (48-47) while losing to Chatard (71-27)....
SHELBYVILLE, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup

This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse falls on the road to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SU ATLETICS) – Despite winning the turnover battle and a season-high 27 points from redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman, Syracuse lost, 86-77, in a road contest against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville. The Orange and Cardinals were separated by just six points at halftime, but a third quarter push allowed Louisville to take […]
SYRACUSE, NY
shelbycountypost.com

Recap of 2022 racing season at Horseshoe Indianapolis

For the seventh straight year, the Indiana Derby program raised the bar in handle. Actuator and James Graham were winners in the featured 28th running of the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby Saturday, July 9. The $2,200 yearling purchase is now a Graded Stakes winner for his connections during a new record handle day of $7,201.564 for Horseshoe Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Ella "Joan" Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown

Ella “Joan” Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. She was born November 14, 1943, in Fountaintown, the daughter of Dale and Ella Mae (Settles) King. On June 29, 1963, she married her husband of 59 years, Ben A. Wheatley, and he survives.
FOUNTAINTOWN, IN
Fox 59

Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland

Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital. Born June 23, 1946 in Marion County, he was the son of Frederick J. Bauers and Doris (Miller) Bauers. Survivors include 2 sons- Kenneth J. Bauers ((Lisa Walker) of Greenwood, Jason...
NEW WHITELAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Cover Crop Premium Discount Program available in White River Region counties

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Nature Conservancy and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency have joined forces to implement the Cover Crop Premium Discount Program for the third year in a row. This program rewards farmers who plant cover crops by providing a reduced...
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday

Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
INDIANA STATE

