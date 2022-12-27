Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Morristown finishes third in Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament
Two strong performances from Raegan Kleine and Danika Rutledge carried Morristown to a third-place finish in the Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament Thursday. In the semifinal round, Milan outscored the Yellow Jackets, 22-9, over the final eight minutes to steal a 48-43 victory. Kleine finished with a team-high 17 points and...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville success built on Wilson's developed scoring prowess
The resurgence of the Shelbyville girls basketball program has plenty to do with the development of junior guard Ava Wilson. Sixteen games into the 2022-2023 season, Wilson is averaging 18.9 points per game – a big jump from 7.7 as a sophomore and 5.8 as a freshman. In fact,...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Class 2A, No. 16 Triton Central topples Bloomington North in holiday tournament championship game
Class 2A, No. 16 Triton Central opened the season with three losses in its first five games. The Tigers have not lost again. Triton Central closed out its 8-team holiday tournament Wednesday with a 47-37 victory over Bloomington North in the championship game. Freshman Maryrose Felling scored a game-high 15...
shelbycountypost.com
Golden Bears fall flat in loss at Franklin
FRANKLIN – Shelbyville’s modest two-game win streak came to an end Wednesday courtesy of a reality check from Franklin. The Grizzly Cubs shot 57% from the field, pulled down 31 rebounds and committed just three turnovers in a 76-36 win over Shelbyville (4-7). Micah Davis scored a game-high...
14news.com
Holiday basketball tournaments tip off across Tri-State
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - High school basketball tournaments are now in full swing throughout the Tri-State area, including at one of the most historic gyms in Indiana. Memorial Gym in Huntingburg is welcoming five teams this week for the 2022 Baird Winter Classic. The 71-year-old gym is home to the Southridge Raiders.
shelbycountypost.com
Chatard swimming and diving earns wins against Shelbyville, Batesville
With the Hoosier Heritage Conference Meet just over one week away, Shelbyville swimming and diving closed out the 2022 schedule with a double-dual meet Thursday morning with Chatard and Batesville. Hampered by illness in both programs, Shelbyville’s girls program still managed to defeat Batesville (48-47) while losing to Chatard (71-27)....
Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup
This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
Syracuse falls on the road to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SU ATLETICS) – Despite winning the turnover battle and a season-high 27 points from redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman, Syracuse lost, 86-77, in a road contest against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville. The Orange and Cardinals were separated by just six points at halftime, but a third quarter push allowed Louisville to take […]
shelbycountypost.com
Recap of 2022 racing season at Horseshoe Indianapolis
For the seventh straight year, the Indiana Derby program raised the bar in handle. Actuator and James Graham were winners in the featured 28th running of the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby Saturday, July 9. The $2,200 yearling purchase is now a Graded Stakes winner for his connections during a new record handle day of $7,201.564 for Horseshoe Indianapolis.
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife to do color commentary for BTN game
After a one-and-done tenure as an assistant coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson, Dane Fife is still evaluating his career options. One possibility is television, and on Friday night the former IU basketball star will make his debut as a college basketball color commentator. Fife’s first foray into television will...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
shelbycountypost.com
Ella "Joan" Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown
Ella “Joan” Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. She was born November 14, 1943, in Fountaintown, the daughter of Dale and Ella Mae (Settles) King. On June 29, 1963, she married her husband of 59 years, Ben A. Wheatley, and he survives.
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
shelbycountypost.com
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital. Born June 23, 1946 in Marion County, he was the son of Frederick J. Bauers and Doris (Miller) Bauers. Survivors include 2 sons- Kenneth J. Bauers ((Lisa Walker) of Greenwood, Jason...
shelbycountypost.com
Cover Crop Premium Discount Program available in White River Region counties
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Nature Conservancy and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency have joined forces to implement the Cover Crop Premium Discount Program for the third year in a row. This program rewards farmers who plant cover crops by providing a reduced...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
shelbycountypost.com
Ella "Joan" Wheatley was Shelby County's second county fair queen and runner-up for Indy 500 princess
A longtime Shelby County 4-H leader and former Shelby County Fair Queen has passed away. Ella “Joan” Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown, passed away Saturday, December 24, at her home. Wheatley was born November 14, 1943, in Fountaintown, the daughter of Dale and Ella Mae (Settles) King. She graduated...
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
