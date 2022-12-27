Kansas City has long relied on their offense to get the job done. While there have been flashes and growth from parts of the defense, the Chiefs have largely dealt with vulnerabilities on that side of the ball. In years past, items like run defense, a lack of consistency in the pass rush and a lack of depth at cornerback handcuffed their options. Some of those issues have resonated here and there again this season. Yet, it is the defensive core that has been built, that continues to evolve and improve for the Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO