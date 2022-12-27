A Miami-based doughnut shop that has been called one of the best doughnut shops in America is now open in South End.

The Salty Donut — named one of the 31 “ best donut shops in America” by Thrilled in 2018 — opens for business on the bottom floor of the Dimensional Funds tower in South End on Friday, Jan. 6 with craft doughnuts and coffee.

Free stuff: To celebrate its opening weekend, from Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8, the first 50 guests each day will receive a limited edition gift bag that includes a Charlotte tote bag, postcard, stickers and swag.

About The Salty Donut

The shop got its start out of a trailer in 2015 before moving to a brick-and-mortar spot in Miami. At the Charlotte location, expect some “Charlotte specific flavors inspired by the neighborhood,” according to a release. Other flavors to look forward to:

Traditional Glazed: 24 hour brioche, vanilla bean glaze

Brown Butter + Salt Cake: Vanilla bean cake doughnut, brown butter glaze, topped with Maldon sea salt

Milk & Cookies: 24 hour brioche, sweet cream glaze, hot fudge drizzle, topped with cocoa cookie crunch

Layered Ham & Cheese Roll: 24 hour herb-buttered brioche layered with ham, cheddar cheese and mustard.

The Salty Donut will open at 1515 S. Tryon St. in South End. The Salty Donut

The family-owned brand uses homemade and locally sourced ingredients.

An indoor/outdoor solarium means you’ll be able to get counter service or pick up an online order and have your dog with you, said CEO and co-founder Andy Rodriguez. “We absolutely want this to be THE gathering place in South End for those wanting something fun to do on a weekend, grab something for the office, meet a friend for coffee, go for a walk with the dog ...” he said.

The Salty Donut will open on the bottom floor of the Dimensional Funds tower in South End this summer. Expect “hotel lobby bar vibes” the company said. It will be designed by STORYN Studio Architecture and The Salty’s co-founder, Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez. Courtesy of The Salty Donut

The location will be specifically designed for South End and will include local influences, the company stated. Expect a “hotel lobby bar vibe” at the spot, which will be designed by STORYN Studio Architecture and The Salty’s co-founder, Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez.

There’s also an app. When you sign up, you’ll receive a free doughnut or coffee, and you will begin earning loyalty points toward future perks.

Location: 1515 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Menu

Cuisine: Doughnut shop, breakfast, dessert

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Instagram: @thesaltydonut