Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: Jacksonville history and today
Craig Pittman is the award-winning author of Oh, Florida!: How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country, The Scent of Scandal, Cat Tale, Manatee Insanity and The State You’re In, and co-author of Paving Paradise. Born in Pensacola, he graduated from Troy State University in Alabama, where his muckraking work for the student paper prompted an agitated dean to label him “the most destructive force on campus.” Since then he has covered a variety of newspaper beats and quite a few natural disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires and the Florida Legislature.
St. Pete Catalyst
127
Followers
353
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
The Catalyst honors its name by aggregating & curating the sparks that propel the St Pete engine. It is a modern news platform, powered by community sourced content and augmented with directed coverage. Bring your news, your perspective, and your spark to the St Pete Catalyst and take your seat at the table.https://stpetecatalyst.com/
Comments / 0