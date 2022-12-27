Read full article on original website
Related
Santiment says Cardano sellers are getting exhausted but does price action show it?
Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25. Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control. ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible. Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides as Inflation Is Going Up – Here’s Why Crypto New Projects Like Metacade (MCADE) Could Surge
Real-world economic performance undeniably impacts global cryptocurrency markets, with Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest crypto asset by market capitalization, proving an excellent guide to the health of the crypto industry. Recent increases in inflation worldwide, but particularly in the US, have seen the value of Bitcoin slide during the second half of 2022 as the global economic crisis takes hold.
Bitcoin price vs Tesla stock: Which is a better buy in 2023?
Bitcoin price outperformed Tesla in 2022. The two assets faced numerous challenges during the year. Bitcoin seems like a better investment in 2023. Bitcoin price has had a terrible performance in 2022. It has crashed by 64% this year, making it one of its worst year on record. Tesla is doing much worse. Down by 74% in 2022, the company is having its worst year and quarter ever. Bitcoin’s market cap has crashed to about $320 billion while Tesla has moved from over $1 trillion to about $344 billion.
UK’s NFT industry expected to grow to $9,257 million by 2028
The United Kingdom’s NFT industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% over the next 5-6 years. NFT spend in the UK will increase from $1,725.2 million in 2022 to $9,257.0 million by 2028. Increased adoption, government support and venture funding are key factors to that growth.
SignalPlus and Deribit increase crypto options trading efficiency via integration
SignalPlus will take advantage of Deribit’s low-latency exchange infrastructure. Improve crypto options trading efficiency and convenience. Users can avail themselves of direct trading, pricing, risk management. SignalPlus, the leading options trading analytics tool platform, and crypto exchange Deribit announced a new integration, through which SignalPlus users will take advantage...
MicroStrategy buys another 2,500 BTC to bring total to 132,500
MicroStrategy reportedly bought approximately 2,500 BTC between 1 November and 24 December, 2022. The company now holds 132,500 BTC acquired for approximately $4.03 billion. MicroStrategy did however sell 704 BTC for $11.8 million on 22 December for what it termed as tax benefits. MicroStrategy, a publicly traded company that’s the...
Melinek: Trust in the crypto ecosystem needs to be rebuilt 100%
Retail investors will sit out of the crypto market in 2023. VC funds aren’t going to stop investing just because of FTX. TechCrunch senior crypto reporter Jacquelyn Melinek talked to CNBC Market Alert about what lies ahead for the crypto market in 2023, after a painful year for digital assets, investors and other stakeholders in the sector.
Trust Wallet introduces Cardano staking for iOS users
Cardano staking is now available for both Android and iOS users. Trust Wallet supports ADA staking directly from within its mobile app. To stake Cardano, one needs a minimum of 4 ADA tokens. Cardano users with iOS powered devices can now stake and earn rewards on the native ADA token,...
