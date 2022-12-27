Bitcoin price outperformed Tesla in 2022. The two assets faced numerous challenges during the year. Bitcoin seems like a better investment in 2023. Bitcoin price has had a terrible performance in 2022. It has crashed by 64% this year, making it one of its worst year on record. Tesla is doing much worse. Down by 74% in 2022, the company is having its worst year and quarter ever. Bitcoin’s market cap has crashed to about $320 billion while Tesla has moved from over $1 trillion to about $344 billion.

2 DAYS AGO