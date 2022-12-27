One Georgia city figured out a way to keep your expensive holiday gifts safe this season

STATESBORO, Ga. — With the holiday season wrapping up, many people are wondering what to do with all the trash that is left over from their family’s gifts.

Police departments across the country warn not to put empty boxes of high-priced gifts out by the curb. Those include things like boxes for expensive TVs, gaming systems, electronics, anything that might attract unwanted attention.

“Do not announce your gifts to criminals,” the Marietta Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Officers with the Statesboro Police Department warn that crooks might be casing your neighborhood and those empty boxes could make your home a target.

“Cruising down the road and looking for a house that would seem to be a good target, that one is going to be a whole lot more attractive than the one that seems to have nothing,” Statesboro Police Captain Jared Akins told WTOC-TV.

Because of that, the TV station says the Statesboro Police Department has placed special trash bins across the city in an initiative called Operation Safe Disposal meant for this exact purpose.

If there is no other place to throw the garbage out, Marietta police say to “tear the boxes down and put them in the trash or recycle bin. Another idea is to stagger putting your boxes out with the trash.”

