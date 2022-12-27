ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

One Georgia city figured out a way to keep your expensive holiday gifts safe this season

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bPwG_0jveFwF400

STATESBORO, Ga. — With the holiday season wrapping up, many people are wondering what to do with all the trash that is left over from their family’s gifts.

Police departments across the country warn not to put empty boxes of high-priced gifts out by the curb. Those include things like boxes for expensive TVs, gaming systems, electronics, anything that might attract unwanted attention.

“Do not announce your gifts to criminals,” the Marietta Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Officers with the Statesboro Police Department warn that crooks might be casing your neighborhood and those empty boxes could make your home a target.

“Cruising down the road and looking for a house that would seem to be a good target, that one is going to be a whole lot more attractive than the one that seems to have nothing,” Statesboro Police Captain Jared Akins told WTOC-TV.

Because of that, the TV station says the Statesboro Police Department has placed special trash bins across the city in an initiative called Operation Safe Disposal meant for this exact purpose.

If there is no other place to throw the garbage out, Marietta police say to “tear the boxes down and put them in the trash or recycle bin. Another idea is to stagger putting your boxes out with the trash.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxsGH_0jveFwF400

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
218K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy