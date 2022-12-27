ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pato Smith
2d ago

All professional athletes are using drugs. It’s part of the game. They put usada and vada out there to make it more interesting but the people the athletes hire know more than the testers about the drugs. Every once in a while someone gets caught out of luck not because they are the only ones doing it.

2d ago

Why wouldn’t they??? So much money and fame on the line. I mean it worked out for A ROD and Bonds and almost every NFL player 🤷

UFC Legend Dies

Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’

Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest

Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE

It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Dom. Violence, 11 Days Before Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Star boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... just days before his scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia. According to jail records, the 28-year-old was booked in Broward County on Tuesday on a battery domestic violence charge. He posed for a mug shot -- and the records show as of late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, he was still in police custody.
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar

TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator

One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
Forrest Griffin reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s death: ‘I’ll always miss you, brother’

Missing among the many voices that reacted to the sudden death of Stephan Bonnar was his two-time opponent and longtime friend, Forrest Griffin. That changed on Wednesday. Posting a remembrance of their 2005 battle that helped launch the UFC into the mainstream, Griffin reacted to the death of Bonnar, a fighter he’ll forever be tied to.
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Implements Strict Haircut Code At Nurmagomedov Gym Started By His Father

Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to follow in the footsteps of his father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and head coach of Khabib, passed away in 2020 at the age of 57. The legendary MMA coach created a generation of dominant Russian fighters, including his son and Islam Makhachev. Now that ‘The Eagle’ is retired from fighting, he has taken over Nurmagomedov Gym, where his father’s policies are still in place.
