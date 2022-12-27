Read full article on original website
Pato Smith
2d ago
All professional athletes are using drugs. It’s part of the game. They put usada and vada out there to make it more interesting but the people the athletes hire know more than the testers about the drugs. Every once in a while someone gets caught out of luck not because they are the only ones doing it.
Reply(2)
6
AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
2d ago
Why wouldn’t they??? So much money and fame on the line. I mean it worked out for A ROD and Bonds and almost every NFL player 🤷
Reply
6
Related
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan back in the hot seat for UFC ‘mistake’ — ‘He shouldn’t say something like this’
Jan Blachowicz would like to have a word with Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC color commentator took it upon himself to publicly judge the five-round contest between Blachowicz and fellow top contender Magomed Ankalaev, which ended in a split draw atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas.
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’
Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
MMAmania.com
Super swole Donald Cerrone responds to steroid accusations, won’t needle up ‘behind the corner gas station’
Former UFC lightweight contender Donald Cerrone resurfaced post-retirement looking bigger and stronger than his competition days (see the photo here), leading some MMA fans to speculate that “Cowboy” was on the “Liver King” diet (without any of the liver). Cerrone is here to set the record...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
TMZ.com
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Dom. Violence, 11 Days Before Hector Luis Garcia Fight
Star boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... just days before his scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia. According to jail records, the 28-year-old was booked in Broward County on Tuesday on a battery domestic violence charge. He posed for a mug shot -- and the records show as of late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, he was still in police custody.
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
Marlon Vera thinks UFC bantamweight title shot could come with solid win over Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera thinks a win over Cory Sandhagen should be enough to earn him a title shot. Winner of five of his past six, including finishes over No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley and former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) has proven to be a dangerous contender at 135 pounds.
bodyslam.net
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
MMA Fighting
Forrest Griffin reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s death: ‘I’ll always miss you, brother’
Missing among the many voices that reacted to the sudden death of Stephan Bonnar was his two-time opponent and longtime friend, Forrest Griffin. That changed on Wednesday. Posting a remembrance of their 2005 battle that helped launch the UFC into the mainstream, Griffin reacted to the death of Bonnar, a fighter he’ll forever be tied to.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Ben Rothwell eyes return at KnuckleMania, says he doubts Greg Hardy will ever fight in BKFC
Ben Rothwell couldn’t have had a better BKFC debut. Rothwell made his promotional debut at BKFC 30 and scored a 19-second knockout win over Bobo O’Bannon. Heading into the fight, the longtime UFC veteran was confident he would have success in BKFC but didn’t expect his debut to go that well.
Yardbarker
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
Henry Cejudo: If 'journeyman' Marlon Vera can't outwrestle Cory Sandhagen, he's in trouble
Henry Cejudo doesn’t think Marlon Vera has the skill set to beat Cory Sandhagen. Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) meets Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) on Feb. 18 at a UFC Fight Night headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Cejudo sees Vera having success if he can...
MMAmania.com
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Implements Strict Haircut Code At Nurmagomedov Gym Started By His Father
Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to follow in the footsteps of his father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and head coach of Khabib, passed away in 2020 at the age of 57. The legendary MMA coach created a generation of dominant Russian fighters, including his son and Islam Makhachev. Now that ‘The Eagle’ is retired from fighting, he has taken over Nurmagomedov Gym, where his father’s policies are still in place.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 21