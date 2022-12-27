Roblox Clicker Simulator is a clicking game created by the developers at Pressure Studios. In this experience, you will be frantically clicking, tapping, or auto-clicking your way to earn clicks. You can use those clicks to purchase pet eggs, double jumps, and rebirths to increase your clicking abilities. If you can earn enough clicks, you can rebirth to get gems that will allow you to upgrade your character even further. See if you can reach the top of the leaderboard in this clicking game!

