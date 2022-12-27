ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

By New York State Homes, Community Renewal
 3 days ago
Chris Royce
3d ago

my mobile home is 50 years old and I have to put in thousands of dollars a year just so the family is able to live in it but nobody cares

Matthew Will
3d ago

meanwhile I just paid 8.29 for a half gallon of eggnog. so much for lowering inflation. It is just going to get even worse while the spending continues. It's not rocket science...the money has to come from somewhere. Is it coming from Hoculs pockets or the jobless? yeah exactly!

Linda Wade
3d ago

not right we can't afford a house and rent is so high and every bill went up thanks for nothing

