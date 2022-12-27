Financing for Six New Multifamily Housing Developments Approved by New Hampshire Housing Board

Read full article on original website
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire
There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set to Go Up – Should New Hampshire Raise Their Minimum?
When I was growing up in Massachusetts, the minimum wage was $8.00. I remember working my wage up to $10 or even $12 and being really satisfied with that wage. By the end of my senior year of high school, I think I was up to around $14 or $15.
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t go into electric bill shock. It’s not too late to switch to a third-party supplier, you can actually do so at any time of the year. ”One thing to know is,...
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
Brattleboro Retreat to lease closed retirement home to host traveling workers
The state’s largest psychiatric hospital will accommodate visiting doctors and nurses at the former Holton Home assisted living facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro Retreat to lease closed retirement home to host traveling workers.
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like...
WMUR.com
In year since search for missing girl Harmony began, many changes made to system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One year ago, the Manchester chief of police stunned the community and the world when he announced the search for a missing 5-year-old girl who had not been seen in two years. The case of Harmony Montgomery unleashed a flurry of outrage, criticism and calls for...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire has 'baby safe haven’ law for parents who cannot or will not care for newborn child
The case involving a woman facing charges after giving birth in the woods late Christmas night is raising questions about options for parents who might not have the means to care for a child. New Hampshire has its own version of a “baby safe haven” law, which took effect in...
NECN
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
territorysupply.com
The Top 10 Winter Hikes in New Hampshire
Winter might make the ski slopes busy in the Granite State, but the trails are peaceful and serene. While everyone else stays inside by the fire, head out onto the hiking trails where the paths are quiet and the views are endless. Even if you have hiked New Hampshire’s best trails in the summer, winter creates an entirely new landscape full of magic.
Applications for monthly payments worth between $200 and $400 close next week – how to claim and when cash could arrive
RESIDENTS in Massachusetts have until January 6 to apply for a universal basic income (UBI) program. Chelsea Eats aims to provide aid ranging from $200 to $400 for those struggling with food insecurity in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Additionally, the UBI program will help with rising energy costs this winter. The Chelsea...
manchesterinklink.com
As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay
Story Produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, a Member of. As the state braced for intense rain and wind over Christmas weekend, housing rights organizers helped the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the...
Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire
AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday. "If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued.
WCAX
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
