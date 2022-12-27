The Mega Millions jackpot soared to a whopping $785 million after it was announced that nobody matched all six numbers in Friday's lottery drawing. The winning numbers for Friday's $685 million jackpot were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and the Gold Mega Ball number was 7. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the new estimated jackpot is $785 million with the cash prize option estimated to be $395 million.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO