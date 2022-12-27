Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
NBC Washington
Maryland Property Values Rise 20.6% in '23 Reassessment
Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic’s strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland’s 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $20M in water assistance relief program
Marylanders who still have water bill debt related to COVID-19 can get help making those payments. Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million water assistance relief program. Water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits within a certain number of days after getting the payment. The...
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide legal employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
Wbaltv.com
As Maryland property assessments go up, so do taxes
Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic's strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland's 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The 2023...
Governor Hogan announces $20 million Water Assistance Relief program
BALTIMORE - Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills," Governor Hogan said. "Water systems are encouraged to apply for this funding to ensure savings for customers in the coming months." As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts within a specific number of days after receiving payment, and waive late fees and interest penalties, according to a press release sent by the governor's office. The credits will cover outstanding water debt from residential customers that were accrued between January 2020 and September 2022. The application period for water systems to apply for funding will begin next Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
New Maryland program to help residents with water bill debt
(The Center Square) – The state of Maryland is investing $20 million in taxpayer fudning into the Water Assistance Relief Program to support those residents with water bill debt that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Funding, according to the release, comes from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds. “We continue to provide ways – especially during the winter months – to help residents who...
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
CSX settles with State of Maryland over 2021 coal explosion in Curtis Bay
The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX have agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Maryland’s stewards need to up their offshore wind game
The writer is a professional engineer and chair of the Future of Energy Initiative. On Dec. 8 Maryland Matters cited a Gabel Associates report titled “Maryland Offshore Wind: Estimating the Costs and Benefits of Offshore Wind Energy Development.” The report provides clear evidence why Maryland’s stewards need to up their game. Maryland’s largest investment to date — about $8 billion discounted offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC) — was made with no evidence that offshore wind will be a useful component of a fully decarbonized PJM electric power system.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Martin O'Malley Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
foxbaltimore.com
Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
foxbaltimore.com
TEST SCORE CONCERNS | Just 7% of Maryland students test proficient in 8th grade math
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The devastating impact of the Covid shutdown is becoming even clearer, with the latest round of statewide test scores showing students suffered staggering learning loss. Every school system had to face the decision back in 2021 of when to re-open classrooms following the pandemic. The question...
Maryland Food Bank pandemic grant set to end this week
On December 31, the Maryland Food Bank is ending its grant program that provided at least $40 million worth of food to Marylanders.
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
