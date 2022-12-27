ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message | Brady is telling him call if he needs anything

Antonio Brown has been trying to paint Tom Brady as a piece of crap, and Tom consistently looks like a good friend who is truly concerned about Antonio Brown’s well-being. Brown released a message on his snapchat that was a direct message from Tom Brady. The crazy thing is Brady is trying to tell him to not give in, and that he can handle the attacks from the enemy.
A Jersey Guy: Harbaugh has right stuff-again

In an era when Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are the standard bearers for college and professional football, where analytics have become part of game plans and where there are fewer and fewer regulations regarding eligibility and how to compensate college football players, we still have Coach Khaki Pants, aka Jim Harbaugh.
Lachlan Pitts, TE, William & Mary | Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Lachlan Pitts the standout tight end from William and Mary is a player to keep an eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6’6 tight end had an amazing season this year and recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview presented by Carl Black of Orlando.
NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
