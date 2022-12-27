Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message | Brady is telling him call if he needs anything
Antonio Brown has been trying to paint Tom Brady as a piece of crap, and Tom consistently looks like a good friend who is truly concerned about Antonio Brown’s well-being. Brown released a message on his snapchat that was a direct message from Tom Brady. The crazy thing is Brady is trying to tell him to not give in, and that he can handle the attacks from the enemy.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
A Jersey Guy: Harbaugh has right stuff-again
In an era when Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are the standard bearers for college and professional football, where analytics have become part of game plans and where there are fewer and fewer regulations regarding eligibility and how to compensate college football players, we still have Coach Khaki Pants, aka Jim Harbaugh.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lachlan Pitts, TE, William & Mary | Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Lachlan Pitts the standout tight end from William and Mary is a player to keep an eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6’6 tight end had an amazing season this year and recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview presented by Carl Black of Orlando.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
Comments / 0