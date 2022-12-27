ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE

After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points

The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion

Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
BOSTON, MA
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
DENVER, CO
MTL@FLA: Game recap

SUNRISE - The Canadiens leave Florida on a low note after losing 7-2 against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Habs made their second stop in Florida in less than 24 hours after facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Goaltender Sam Montembeault and forwards Mike Hoffman and Evgenii...
TENACIOUS.

Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
SEATTLE, WA
PROSPECTS: All Five Prospects Record A Point in Tournament

Nolan Allan recorded his first goal in Canada's 11-0 win against Austria. By the end of fourth day of the tournament, all five Blackhawks prospects have recorded at least one point in the World Juniors tournament. Kevin Korchinski continues to lead all of Chicago's prospects with three assists through three games.
CHICAGO, IL
Postgame 5: Late Heroics Highlight 4-3 OT Win in San Jose

The Philadelphia Flyers staged a 4-3 comeback win in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Thursday. Philly trailed 3-1 in the third period but pushed back to force overtime and then win in sudden death. Travis Konecny scored twice for the Flyers. Tony DeAngelo had...
SAN JOSE, CA
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan

Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22

Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
Kings rally past Avalanche in shootout, extend point streak to 7

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to seven games by rallying for a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-6), who are 6-0-1 during their streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout.
'WE NEED TO BE BETTER'

SEATTLE - Back when we were kids, that glorious time between Christmas and New Year's felt like a freebie on the vacation calendar. You could do whatever you wanted. You barely knew what day it was, it seemed like everyone else in the world was off, too, and you could over-indulge in all that makes the festive season great.
SEATTLE, WA

