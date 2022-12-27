ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
marketplace.org

University looks to self-driving shuttles to transport students

It all started with an idea for a senior design project. Daniel Tobias was an undergraduate at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. “I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Yeah, I kind of want to do a small-scale [remote-control] car,” Tobias said.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wipe your debt away: Is the $10,000 in debt relief program for real?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Debt. Most of us have it and would like to get rid of it. There's a video going around on social media and it promises to help you get out of debt. I just got a payment of $17,000 directly to my credit card thanks to the National Debt Association which recently approved a new debt program for anyone who has over $10,000 in credit card debt….
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro comic becomes social media star

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kenny Giard has moved up the business ladder and never ventured far from 1700 Spring Garden Street in the process. That’s where The Corner Bar is and Kenny started working there around 2001 as a bartender. “I remember my first shift. I made $200 or $300, and I was like ‘you […]
GREENSBORO, NC
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy