FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
brownbears.com
Men's basketball falls in close one at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – In a game that featured 14 lead changes, the Brown men's basketball team took the Big Ten's Northwestern down to the wire in a 63-58 setback Thursday afternoon in Illinois. "We certainly gave ourselves a chance with how well we defended Northwestern," head coach Mike Martin...
brownbears.com
Women's Hockey Closes the Year at Home Against UConn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's hockey is back from the winter break and closes the year at home against the 14th ranked University of Connecticut Huskies from the Hockey East on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Meehan Auditorium. INSIDE THE SERIES. Friday night marks the 26th meeting between Brown and...
Butler out to bounce back, cool off streaking Providence
It’s likely going to take a lot more than a Christmas break to slow down Providence. The Friars have rattled
Renna Media
Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island
On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown
ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
How to buy tickets for ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s tour for New England shows
Stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham and his crew of ventriloquist puppets are going on tour across the United States, with stops in New England and Upstate New York for those looking to get tickets. Those looking to find a seat for the “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” tour can do so...
End-of-year Mega Millions jackpot hits $640M
You have the chance to end 2022 as a millionaire.
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
NECN
Your Guide to the Biggest Concerts Coming to Greater Boston in 2023
Live music was one of the pandemic's major casualties in 2020 and for much of 2021, but concerts seem to be full steam ahead in Greater Boston as 2023 quickly approaches. Some of music's biggest names are hitting the road in the coming year, and many of them are including stops in Greater Boston. Here's a look at some of the shows slated to play the Bay State in the new year.
Turnto10.com
Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022
A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is open for the season
There may not be snow on the ground if you look outside, but Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is officially open for the season!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (commissary rights, events, discounts), 29-12-22 – John A. Cianci
Commissary and Exchange Privileges for Veterans at Newport Navy Base. We start off with a question from one of our readers. Am I eligible to shop at the Commissary at the Newport Navy Base in Newport, RI as a veteran? – Lenny, Woonsocket RI. Yes, if eligible as a...
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
