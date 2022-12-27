Read full article on original website
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota?
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
kaxe.org
Ice Fishing Conditions and Tips with Jeff Sundin
He also told us about an opportunity with the MN DNR to be involved with the 2023 DNR Roundtable discussion on January 20th. There may be some first-come-first-served spots still available. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She currently helms the Morning Show as News and...
Can Kids Drink In Minnesota Bars As Long As Parents are There?
Is it legal to take your underage kid into a bar in Minnesota and buy them a beer or cocktail?. Let's say the family is out celebrating and your 18-year-old kid would like to toast the event with a glass of champagne or a mug of beer, can you as their parent buy them a drink?
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
parkbugle.org
Cluck! cluck! Raising chickens
Fern, Maeve, Marguerite, Poppy, Violet and Willow are the names of the hens currently being raised by Como Park couple Elizabeth Carls and Tim Whitley. Since 2018, when they built a chicken coop with the help of friends, Elizabeth and Tim have embraced this backyard hobby. The original idea to...
mprnews.org
Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers
Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
fox9.com
Pumping 60,000 gallons of water per day, Minnesota tests ‘forever chemicals’ removal technology
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - When manufacturer 3M dumped ‘forever chemicals’ in the East Metro, it led to Minnesota’s largest known PFAS contamination and compromised the drinking water of thousands of people. The state’s pollution control agency is now currently testing new technology officials hope will help clean up existing contamination.
KARE
WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
Wright County Journal Press
Apple tree pruning workshops
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state. These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. Whether you have two trees...
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
boreal.org
Minnesota trucker Gerald Popp up for driver of the year after a life on the road
Gerald "Red" Popp and his newest truck. Courtesy photo. By Cathy Wurzer, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas from Minnesota Public Radio News • December 28, 2022. Gerald “Red” Popp has been a trucker for most of his life. “Anywhere the load goes, we go,” he said.
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
tcbmag.com
Did the Booze Boom Bust?
Over one week in October, Craft & Crew Hospitality, a restaurant group that owns six spots across the Twin Cities, sold 500 nonalcoholic beverages. We’re not talking Coca-Cola here—we’re talking about a well-crafted mixed drink or a nonalcoholic beer or wine. This is in addition to the sale of 200 THC beverages, which only became an option at the restaurant after Minnesota’s July law change. Over the same period last year, the company sold fewer than 100 nonalcoholic (NA) beverages.
voiceofalexandria.com
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!. Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
kfgo.com
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
