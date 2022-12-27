ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
kaxe.org

Ice Fishing Conditions and Tips with Jeff Sundin

He also told us about an opportunity with the MN DNR to be involved with the 2023 DNR Roundtable discussion on January 20th. There may be some first-come-first-served spots still available. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She currently helms the Morning Show as News and...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
parkbugle.org

Cluck! cluck! Raising chickens

Fern, Maeve, Marguerite, Poppy, Violet and Willow are the names of the hens currently being raised by Como Park couple Elizabeth Carls and Tim Whitley. Since 2018, when they built a chicken coop with the help of friends, Elizabeth and Tim have embraced this backyard hobby. The original idea to...
mprnews.org

Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers

Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wright County Journal Press

Apple tree pruning workshops

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state. These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. Whether you have two trees...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Did the Booze Boom Bust?

Over one week in October, Craft & Crew Hospitality, a restaurant group that owns six spots across the Twin Cities, sold 500 nonalcoholic beverages. We’re not talking Coca-Cola here—we’re talking about a well-crafted mixed drink or a nonalcoholic beer or wine. This is in addition to the sale of 200 THC beverages, which only became an option at the restaurant after Minnesota’s July law change. Over the same period last year, the company sold fewer than 100 nonalcoholic (NA) beverages.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

A cancerous year

I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!. Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
kfgo.com

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
MINNESOTA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy