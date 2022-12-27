Read full article on original website
nd.gov
LIFT Committee awards a total of $3M to three companies in December
The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded a total of $3 million to three companies for the month of December. “We are energized by the quality of applications we have received throughout the biennium, and we are committed to continue...
nd.gov
Newly announced Energy and Economic Coordination Office to streamline and generate economic advancements within the state’s energy industry
The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced the creation of the North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office (EECO). The EECO will serve as a unified avenue for industry experts to effectively coordinate with North Dakota energy entities to advance the state’s energy strategy by supporting North Dakota’s full energy portfolio.
