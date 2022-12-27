The Results Are in: These Are the Products Amazon Influencers Loved Most in 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has been a shopping haven for millions of people — including influencers who have been driving trends on the platform by using social media to advertise their favorite products and must-haves. They see it, they show it, and fans follow their lead! If you’re looking to stay ahead of the trends, Amazon has just released its Creator Year in Review report, highlighting the top products that influencers loved and used in 2022.

The Amazon Influencer Program has allowed creators to share their favorite finds with their followers through curated Amazon Storefronts. From home décor to kitchen gadgets to beauty products, Amazon has everything you could possibly need — and influencers are showing you where to buy them for the best price and quality. So, if you’re looking to stock up on the products that celebrities and influencers couldn’t get enough of in 2022, check out the list below. These deals are up to 65% off so grab them while the discounts last!

Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask: $22.03 (was $24.00)

Revlon One-Step Volumizer: $39.97

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics: $12.99

Pavoi 14K Lightweight Chunky Gold Hoops: $13.95 (was $39.99)

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer: $29.99 (was $39.99)

Bissell Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: $123.05

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber: $67.99 (was $76.99)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $169.99 (was $349.95)

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill: $449.00)