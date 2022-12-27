ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard discusses benefits of reserve players coming into Western Michigan game late

Greg Gard noted the benefits of a tune-up game against Western Michigan on Friday. This was much a needed breather for the team, and it showed on the court. Wisconsin held on for a 10-point win and the starters contributed to the double-digit win. Some of the starters were taken out in the final 2 minutes of the game and Gard gave other reserved players time on the floor at the end of the game.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
gophersports.com

Gophers Set to Face Wisconsin In the New Year

TV: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus - play by play, Shon Morris - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 200th Meeting (98-101 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is back in action for the first time in 12 days as the Golden Gophers face the Wisconsin Badgers, Jan. 3, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota's game against Alcorn State was canceled, which left the last Gopher competition on Dec. 22 vs. Chicago State. It marks the second-straight year Alcorn State had to cancel its game against the Gophers. Last year, Minnesota had a 13-day break heading into Big Ten play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022

The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin lands major transfer QB

Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out as Wisconsin men's basketball downs Western Michigan

There wasn't much immediate evidence Friday night that the longest in-season break in 34 years left a mark on the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. The 15th-ranked Badgers made four of their first six shots to build a lead but needed a second-half surge by Steven Crowl to pull away from Western Michigan in their final nonconference game.
MADISON, WI
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
