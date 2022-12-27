Read full article on original website
How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers
Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Plan on a cooler Friday, though this is much closer to normal for late December. Quinn Schulte, a son of a high school coach, is a coach on the field. Two Iowans will be honored...
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday in parts of Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at midnight and lasting into Thursday for southwest, central and northeast Nebraska. Rain will be seen first, but colder air will push through, changing it over to snow. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Travel...
Fog Possible into Thursday Night For Southeast Iowa
According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, patchy fog will be possible Thursday; otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The wind will be out of the South, gusting to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night, there is a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of drizzle after midnight. There will be areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around ten mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Iowa: Still More Hogs Than Humans
The annual survey has been done, and again it is official. Hogs in Iowa outnumber humans at 7:1. But don't sleep too easy little piggies...the humans are gaining. I don't mean to make it sound like humans are ever going to even remotely draw even to the Iowa hog population, but the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that there are currently 23.6 million hogs in Iowa and 3.2 million people. That is a decrease in the hog population of around 1.3% from last year. However, that number easily puts Iowa as the top hog-producing state in the nation, and it's not even close.
Iowa DNR: Winter Trout Stockings Start Next Month
(Undated) -- Trout will be released in five locations across Iowa next month. The state Department of Natural Resources says they’ll be stocking areas that would not support the fish during warmer months. They add that winter trout stockings are subject to favorable weather and safe ice conditions. The...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa
While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
Gas and grocery prices spike in QCA in 2022
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Illinois (KWQC) - Two of the essentials: gas and groceries tore holes in Quad City residents pockets this year. At the beginning of the year, gas prices were relatively normal. Gas prices in Iowa were sitting at $2.97 per gallon and in Illinois at $3.41 per gallon.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
