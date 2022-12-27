According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, patchy fog will be possible Thursday; otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The wind will be out of the South, gusting to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night, there is a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of drizzle after midnight. There will be areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around ten mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.

1 DAY AGO