I bought a book for my mother and the baby to read together. I Love My Granny talks about her “comfy tummy” and the fact that she has “lived for ages” and has “loads of time” on her hands, which frankly I find a bit rude. Nevertheless, it speaks to the loving and caring role that a grandparent can have in a child’s life. Seeing my baby bond with his grandparents has been one of the most rewarding aspects of being a parent so far.

24 DAYS AGO