ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Fireworks Art for Kids

Fireworks Art for Kids is a fun way to make fireworks without the noise and danger! We love watching beautiful fireworks shows during New Year’s Eve and Independence Day or really anytime, so we decided to make our own on paper using paint and toilet paper rolls. Fireworks Craft.
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Aabha Gopan

A Pampered Toddler is Getting $3075 Worth of Presents for Christmas

A pampered toddler gets Christmas presents worth $3075 from his dear mother. Kasey Akram, a 33-year-old mother, loves spoiling her two-year-old son, Jareem Akram, with gifts. She wants to buy the boy 100 presents for Christmas, which could be worth over $3,000, this year. In fact, at the tender of two, Jareem was given expensive gifts like Gucci shoes and a $1230 solid gold dummy.
The Guardian

Grandparents are the invisible glue, holding our broken childcare system together

I bought a book for my mother and the baby to read together. I Love My Granny talks about her “comfy tummy” and the fact that she has “lived for ages” and has “loads of time” on her hands, which frankly I find a bit rude. Nevertheless, it speaks to the loving and caring role that a grandparent can have in a child’s life. Seeing my baby bond with his grandparents has been one of the most rewarding aspects of being a parent so far.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

8 Tips to Help Your Toddler Stay in Bed

Want to help your toddler stay in bed? Check out these 8 tips to get your child to sleep—and stay—in her bed the whole night. After months of sleep deprivation, your toddler finally proved that he could sleep a solid 11 to 12 hours straight. But just when...
Fatherly

How Much Milk Should A Toddler Drink? Pediatricians Explain

If you think your coffee habit is real, take a look at how much milk a toddler drinks in a day. A glass in the morning, a carton with lunch, 8 ounces at dinner, and a warm sippy cup before bed — it’s one helluva habit. It’s not like it’s forced on them, or that parents have all been brainwashed by marketing from Big Milk. It’s just, you know, something they’ll drink. Besides, it’s healthy enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after all, recommends toddlers have up to 24 ounces of milk a day. But how much milk should a toddler drink?
momcollective.com

Childhood milestone reached…Where did my baby go?

Content warning: Discussion about Christmas that you might not want little children to read…!. My daughter is seven years old (almost 8). I thought we had another year or two before we hit this childhood milestone. I also didn’t think we’d discuss it during the summer but I’ve learned the hard way that kids aren’t predictable!
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Make a New Year’s Eve Wishing Wand Craft

Make a wish upon a star this New Year’s Eve with our wishing wand craft!. Encourage the whole family to think about their hopes and dreams this New Year’s Eve and for the coming year and put them onto your own wishing wand. Instead of making a mood...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy