Read full article on original website
Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Fireworks Art for Kids
Fireworks Art for Kids is a fun way to make fireworks without the noise and danger! We love watching beautiful fireworks shows during New Year’s Eve and Independence Day or really anytime, so we decided to make our own on paper using paint and toilet paper rolls. Fireworks Craft.
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
parentingisnteasy.co
Toddler wins millions of hearts with her imaginary diner and hilarious sassy waitress routine
When kids pretend to be adults, it’s hard not to laugh. See how this mother set up a make-believe diner for her little one – and how brilliantly the toddler takes on the role. Willow loves to serve at her diner. Willow cherishes the moments when they play...
Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
I curled up with my sister and we opened our stockings together one last time – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
Ninka had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 16 but for one final festive celebration, she was out of hospital and back home with us
Groom-to-Be Used Flashcards to Convince His Adult Brother He Can't Bring His "Miracle Baby" to Wedding
There are a lot of benefits to having a child-free wedding. Sure, many view weddings as a family event. However, kids at weddings can cause a lot of disruptions. No wonder child-free weddings are gaining in popularity.
Toddler Packs Dad’s Lunch In a Barbie Lunch Bag and He Hooked His Papa Up
Listen, if he feels snackish he has nothing to worry about.
Toddler's DIY 'Charcuterie Board' Has People Pretty Impressed
She's well on her way to being an entertainer.
Kids' Reaction to Dad Getting a Hairless Kitten Has Internet in Hysterics
"I love hairless cats, but this might be the funniest video ever," wrote one TikTok user, while another commented, "Say sorry to him right now."
Upworthy
Grandpa builds grandson with autism an enchanting 'safety bed' to help him sleep well
A doting and incredibly skilled grandpa is making sure his grandchild sleeps well at night. He set up a special bedroom for his grandson—who has autism—according to a viral post on Reddit. u/libertyordeaaathh shared a video on the platform giving viewers a tour of his cool creation. "Some kids with autism and other conditions need a safety bed to keep them safe and contained," he wrote. Keeping this in mind, he created a small yet magical space that featured a "Winnie the Pooh" theme.
Upworthy
Triplets reunite with garbage collector who was their 'hero' when they were 3 year olds
Some friendships are unique and special, especially the ones that kids build in their younger years. One such relationship is between three children and a neighborhood garbage collector in Orlando, Florida. Tony Parks used to go about doing his usual work of collecting garbage. Until one day, he saw these triplets Olivia, Emma, and Axel. Carla Wierenicz, the children’s mother said, "They were excited to see it lift and know and dump it on the back and I say, ‘you know what? Come on, let's go see how it works,’” as reported by mynbc5. They used to await Parks coming so much that they would leave their breakfast table when they heard the truck coming. Even Parks “loved the kids” and he was the “kids’ hero,” said the mother.
Upworthy
Dad in wheelchair joins other dads on stage to dance with his little girl and it's so beautiful
This is probably the most beautiful father-daughter dance one will get to watch on the internet today. The video posted on Reddit starts with the text overlay, “Daddy was hit by a drunk driver, but doesn’t let it stop him from dancing with his little girl.” In the video, the child is in a ballet dress and is picked by her father who moves her back and forth while he is in a wheelchair. Then he twirls her around, after which he puts her on his shoulder and moves the wheelchair around. Then, she gets down and does a few steps. The video ends with her sitting on her father’s lap and waving goodbye. Meanwhile, there were two other fathers who were performing the same act with their daughters on stage.
Man Secretly Adopts Baby and Captures Mom’s Reaction When She Finally Learns the News
That is one epic secret.
People can’t decide whether to laugh or cry at only song grandma with dementia remembers
TikTok viewers can't decide whether to laugh or cry after watching a video of a grandma with dementia singing the only song she remembers. Grandma Ruby has her own TikTok account where content is uploaded of her life to over 14,000 followers on the popular social media platform. In a...
Upworthy
Grandpa with a wardrobe that opens up into a secret Narnia-themed library is making everyone envious
Some of us love books and live in fantastical lands created by authors that almost seem real and magnificent. It helps us to step away from the cruel reality of the world and give ourselves a break to indulge in dreams and fantasies. However, one person has bought fantasy into realist by creating a beautiful fantastical library. It also has a mysterious element that will play a string for everyone who loves fantasy and mystery.
My Kids Have Invisible Disabilities & Other Parents Judge Me — Hard
It’s a PA Day and my 7-year old’s and I are on our way to the “Hissssstory of Snakes” program at the Toronto Public Library. Snakes are all they can talk about on our drive across town (“do you know they don’t have eyelids!?”). I’m happy to make the trek; my boys have some special needs that have made it difficult to be in the world, to participate in the extracurricular programs they so desperately crave. But the library is free and caters to a diverse city with diverse kids. Right?
Woman Paints Mini-Fridge a Bold Pink Color and It’s Actually Really Cool
This was risky but you know what they say: no risk, no reward!
Mom Drops Truth Bomb on How Terrible It Is to Ask Kids to Keep Secrets, Even Little Ones
Secrets and surprises are different.
Comments / 0