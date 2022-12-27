ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

SavageQueenB
3d ago

They need a lot more training in other things besides that..how about helping parents with children who have medical needs with transportation, helping them with finding assistance for medical needs that Medicaid either take forever to approve or don't cover for example, how about checking on the kids in the foster homes more, keeping up with the foster parents even after the kids are adopted looks can be deceiving, stop going off appearances and what the foster parents say how about ask the kid, etc

Reply
2
pubg420nation hash
3d ago

n also make sure u start doing proper training on protecting these kids from abusive parents cuz dcfs is a joke

Reply
3
Related
thesouthlandjournal.com

DCFS Providing Training to Spot Signs of Human Trafficking

DCFS Providing Training to Spot Signs of Human Trafficking (Chicago, IL) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is partnering with The Power Project to train group home and residential care facility staff across Illinois on how to identify, intervene and prevent human trafficking among their youth in treatment. Nearly 1,000 congregate care staff in 37 facilities across the state completed Commercial Sexual Exploitation 101 training in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1

The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Which counties no longer have cash bail starting Jan. 1?

(WAND) - A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most Illinois counties. Because of the ruling, counties that were part of the lawsuit against the state will still have cash bail on January 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois nun's near-arrest leads to law change on power of attorney

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois nun was almost taken to jail while trying to protect a dying friend.The near-arrest was over a dispute about her last wishes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how a new law could help people avoid what she experienced.Sister Maureen Clancy and Sister Joan McGovern spent years living and working together. That sacred bond led to a special role as McGovern grew sick and made a request."'I am ready to meet my God and I just don't ever want to return to the hospital,'" Clancy said, recapping McGovern's wishes.With an official "power of attorney for health...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

3 Chicago Police Officers Die by Suicide in Single Week

Three Chicago police officers died by suicide in the last week. That brings the total number of Chicago Police Department officer suicides to seven this year. Police union representatives have cited heavy workloads, canceled days off and a general anti-police climate as adding to officers’ mental health woes. Robert...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy