Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out this year

Insider asked two stylists which shoe trends are going to be in and out this year.

Shoes with buckles and chunky heels are upcoming popular styles .

On the other hand, lug-sole boots and round-toe shoes are falling out of favor .

Updated ballet flats are trending.

The updated ballet flat is definitely trending, according to Tara West, personal stylist, award-winning lifestyle blogger , and podcast cohost.

Look for styles in elegant materials or with fun ornaments.

"A satin ballet flat is preferable, as it looks elegant and feminine and works beautifully with cropped denim, pleated trousers, or a chic mini skirt," the stylist said.

White sneakers are a versatile closet staple. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

White sneakers add a sporty feel to any look.

Sneakers are also gaining popularity, according to West.

You can pair crisp white tennis shoes with dresses, skirts, trousers, or shorts.

"A chic sneaker always adds a sporty feel to any look and is so comfortable," she told Insider.

Roomy knee-high boots are having a moment.

You'll see a lot more roomy, knee-high boots this year, according to Abby Young, fashion stylist and CEO of Abby Young Styling .

"They're a playful take on the floor-length pant trend, and a refute to the skin-tight, legging-heel look," she told Insider.

In the same vein, the stylist added that cowboy boots have been making a comeback in black and dark brown.

Short, curved-heel ankle boots add a modern touch to the traditional look.

For a spin on the traditional ankle boot, consider one with a short, curved heel.

"Warped heels look better on foot than they do on the shelf," Young told Insider. "They add a modern touch to ankle boots that would otherwise be a bit too basic."

Minimalist sandals allow for more attention to be given to your outfit.

Sleek, minimalist sandals are a must-buy this year, according to West.

"This shoe style is usually designed with thin straps or with as little detail as possible to give more attention to your outfit," the stylist told Insider.

The sandals are perfect on hot days, and they're an excellent choice for traveling.

Shoes with buckles add an edge to any outfit.

If you're looking to bring an edge to your style, consider incorporating more buckles into your shoe closet.

"Buckles are the newest method of revamping gladiator shoes and age-old Mary Janes, adding a goth-chic edge by means of a black-to-silver contrast," Young told Insider.

Millennials may be over kitten heels, but they're making a comeback. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A reimagined kitten heel is making its way back onto the scene.

A "cool-girl" kitten heel is a new take on the traditional style, and it will be making its way onto the fashion scene.

"The reimagined, angled kitten heel is getting an upgrade with a geometric flare," West told Insider.

Designers are bringing this updated style back while giving it an elevated look that's both flattering and cool.

Thick, chunky-heeled shoes are here to stay.

This trend includes shapes like platforms, flatforms, exaggerated wedges, and bulky block heels — especially on sandals or sneakers.

"These versatile styles work into a range of looks from casual denim outfits to dressier evening pantsuits and dresses," West told Insider.

On the other hand, color-clashing sneakers are out.

There's been a radical shift from bright, retro colors to more earthy tones over the last two years, according to Young, making color-clashing sneakers a thing of the past.

The stylist said lower-profile sneaker designs boasting a minimalist style are what's hot this year.

Faux slouch boots are not the look for 2023.

When it comes to slouch boots, you have to be careful in your selection if you want to stay on-trend, according to West.

"A slouch-style boot is very chic. However a boot designed with a faux-slouch detail is not the look," the stylist told Insider.

Instead, look for looser-fitting boots with a natural slouch if you like the style.

Put away any round-toe shoes this year.

Another trend to kick to the curb is round-toe shoes , according to West.

"Round-toe shoe shapes feel pretty dated," she said. "Instead, opt for a pointed heel or boot to update your collection."

Chunky, lug-sole boots have been done to death.

Lug-sole boots , a popular style with thick, rubber soles, are also going out of style, according to West.

This year, the stylist predicted that we'll be incorporating rubber into different kinds of shoes, like pumps and sneakers, instead.

Puffy-looking slide heels need a break.

Give those padded mules a break. According to Young, they've been overworked.

"Granted, they were cute at first, but now the shoe market is too saturated with them," she told Insider.

Swap these for a pair of on-trend slingback mules instead.

Lace-up or combat boots are tired and out of style.

"Until combat boots can find a way to adapt to an ever-modernizing shoe game, they'll forever be relics of a 2010s Tumblr-alternative aesthetic," Young told Insider.

She suggested trying a pair of platform Chelsea boots instead.

Or, according to West, opt for an updated biker boot with a zipper or buckle detail.