97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Historic Ozark building, shop collapses

OZARK, Mo. – A historic building in the Ozark downtown square has partially collapsed. At the corner of First and Church Street, the front portion of a historic brick building that housed a local business — Adventure Coffee Co. — collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and rubble on the sidewalk and street. Crews are still […]
OZARK, MO
ketk.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
MISSOURI STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO

Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Property taxes due, lines expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Efforts to sell local landfill continue

With just days left in 2022, efforts are underway to close on a proposed sale of the NABORS Landfill in northern Baxter County before the years closes. In addition to the 698-acre site, the proposed sale would apparently include the facility and property on Rossi Road in Mountain Home that once served as the company’s sanitation office.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Return to "cinder"

Ash Grove mail truck goes up in smoke during delivery. Clearly a fire that couldn't be stamped out, a USPS mail truck ignited last Wednesday afternoon on Ash Grove's Piper Road just one quarter mile north of the Ash Grove Fire Department. Although the vehicle is a total loss, as the cab and engine were torched by the blaze, the cargo area of the rig wasn't as affected. No word yet on the cause of the fire or the fate of the truck's contents. (Photos by Ryan Squibb)
ASH GROVE, MO
KTLO

Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Henderson fire leave one building a total loss, three more with damage

Photo courtesy of Henderson Fire Department Facebook. A fire in Henderson Monday night left one building a total loss and three more suffering minor exterior damage. According to Henderson Fire Chief Kaleb Johnson, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no injuries were reported. The fire, near the Dollar General retail store in Henderson, took approximately 12,000 gallons of water and 2-3 hours to extinguish.
HENDERSON, AR
KTLO

MH man arrested for keeping a gambling house

A Mountain Home man has been arrested on charges of keeping a gambling house in a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department were dispatch to the Eastside Center for an alarm call. Upon arrival the business was discovered to be burglarized and a safe was missing.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

2 rural MH residents hurt, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash on icy road

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in an area northwest of Mountain Home on a road with ice and snow resulted in injuries to two rural Mountain Home residents and the arrest of another. Sixty-year-old Karen Baker was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with suspected serious injuries, and her passenger, 56-year-old Bud Baker, was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Forty-seven-year-old Walter Morris Jr. was charged with driving on a suspended license for DWI.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

