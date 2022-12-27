ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Slow licensing process making Indiana’s nursing shortage worse

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

AAA hopes new year brings better road safety habits

Most people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, exercise more, or stop a bad habit. AAA hopes Illinoisans will make it their resolution to improve road safety by moving over for vehicles that are stopped on the shoulder of the road. On average, one tow truck driver is...
95.3 MNC

Nearly all of Indiana to get rain on Friday, Saturday

Nearly all of Indiana can expect to get rain over the next few days. “We’re going to get a lot of it Thursday, Friday, into Saturday, and also into next week. The heaviest amounts will be along I-70. From Thursday night into Sunday morning, it looks like south central Indiana will get the most with upwards of 1.5 inches,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy