Slow licensing process making Indiana’s nursing shortage worse
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
St. Joseph County roads still being cleaned up after last week’s blizzard
St. Joseph County is among the northern Indiana counties that got the worst of a winter storm that hit all of Indiana last week. Through all the troubles that came with the storm from heavy snow fall to temperatures well below zero, county leaders say that roads, for the most part were cleared well by county transportation experts.
AAA hopes new year brings better road safety habits
Most people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, exercise more, or stop a bad habit. AAA hopes Illinoisans will make it their resolution to improve road safety by moving over for vehicles that are stopped on the shoulder of the road. On average, one tow truck driver is...
Nearly all of Indiana to get rain on Friday, Saturday
Nearly all of Indiana can expect to get rain over the next few days. “We’re going to get a lot of it Thursday, Friday, into Saturday, and also into next week. The heaviest amounts will be along I-70. From Thursday night into Sunday morning, it looks like south central Indiana will get the most with upwards of 1.5 inches,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
