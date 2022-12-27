ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MercyAngel
4d ago

OMG, This is us an absolute nightmare, Kate bullying nutmeg, that never happened, the bully is nutmeg, I have so much I would like to say but this psycho is so exhausting, my heart breaks for Kate.I truly hope she is able to hold up under that head case.

Guest
4d ago

Catherine has nothing to be jealous of. She is beautiful, full of grace and stately. She had the love of the Queen. What does MM have? Read some more articles on MM..

michel
3d ago

Just another fabricated headlineI love how princess Kate is taking the higher road snd not commenting. A true princess and family person,

