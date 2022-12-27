Read full article on original website
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
Strength Seen in BrightView (BV): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
BrightView Holdings BV shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of...
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Why You Should Hold on to American Financial (AFG) Stock
American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has been in investors’ good books owing to growth in the surplus lines and excess liability businesses, rate increases and higher retentions and effective capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at...
Why Lucid Shares Jumped Today
After closing at an all-time record low price yesterday, shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were bouncing Wednesday morning. With the stock down over 83% in 2022, the recent slide to new lows can probably be explained pretty easily. And opportunistic investors may be taking advantage of the record low price and buying the stock today. Lucid shares popped as much as 7% early today, and held onto a gain of 1.3% at 11 a.m. ET.
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $136.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 119,750,000 to 121,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is down about 0.4%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is off about 0.5%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Value Investors Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2022: STR,MNRL,SU,SU.TO,FET
Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up past 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1%. West Texas Intermediate...
JNK: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) where we have detected an approximate $212.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 101,070,000 to 103,470,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JNK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
TASK vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both TaskUs (TASK) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
Why Coty (COTY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares...
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
