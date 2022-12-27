ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Suspect had two Open Felony Warrants for his arrest

HOUSTON (KIAH) Quick thinking by deputies with the Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman Office leads to the arrest of an accused suspect. According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office and social media page, Corporal Ryan and Deputy Patterson took an adult male into custody following a brief pursuit in the 8000 block of Craighill Place.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
ONALASKA, TX
cw39.com

Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing

HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy