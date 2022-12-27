Read full article on original website
Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week. Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saddened...
Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts
The Atlanta Braves are the kings of getting good players to sign team-friendly contract extensions. The Braves announced on Tuesday night that they have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that goes through 2028 season. The press release adds that Murphy will have a “$15 million club option for 2029 Read more... The post Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation
The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission
Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season
The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster. It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two...
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold
Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi
Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Sean Murphy to 6-year contract extension
ATLANTA — Newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy has agreed to a six-year, $73 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract will keep Murphy under team control until 2029, when he will have a $15 million player option for that season, which would make the overall contract valued at $88 million over seven years.
Plenty to blame for my Baseball Hall of Fame ballot turning into nightmare
My Hall of Fame ballot is a nightmare. I like my choices but hate my ballot. It’s beyond dissatisfying. It’s actually quite terrible. I suspect almost everyone’s is. We can blame it on the ballot, which is comprised of 26 very good to near great players, many of whom are borderline Hall of Famers, plus two bona fide, slam-dunk Hall of Famers on their accomplishments — two who were great but who aren’t going to get in, at least no time soon. (Note: borderline is no insult, it only means they’re in the top 1-2 percent of players ever to put on a...
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback
New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is running it back with a familiar QB. Graduate transfer Jack Plummer announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially committed to Louisville. The move reunites Plummer with Brohm, who just took over as Cardinals coach after six seasons as the head coach at Purdue. Plummer spent the... The post Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
