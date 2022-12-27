My Hall of Fame ballot is a nightmare. I like my choices but hate my ballot. It’s beyond dissatisfying. It’s actually quite terrible. I suspect almost everyone’s is. We can blame it on the ballot, which is comprised of 26 very good to near great players, many of whom are borderline Hall of Famers, plus two bona fide, slam-dunk Hall of Famers on their accomplishments — two who were great but who aren’t going to get in, at least no time soon. (Note: borderline is no insult, it only means they’re in the top 1-2 percent of players ever to put on a...

2 DAYS AGO