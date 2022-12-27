Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
'True' app wants to rival Facebook with a privacy angle
Recently, the founder and CEO of True, Bret Cox, reached out in order to pitch his social media platform to us. It seemed interesting enough, so I decided to see what it was about. True is a social media network that comes in form of an app for both major...
Android Headlines
Data of over 400 million Twitter users is available for sale
Hacker on the Breached hacking forum claims he has the data of over 400 million Twitter users. The said data is available for sale and the hacker calls on Twitter to buy. According to the hacker named Ryushi, if social media fails to buy soon, there will be certain consequences.
Android Headlines
The Twitter Demetricator 1.5.5 extension helps hide tweet metrics
A few days ago, Ben Grosser took to a tweet to announce the upload of the Twitter Demetricator 1.5.5 extension. This extension created by Ben helps Twitter users hide all metrics on their tweets. Currently, this feature is available for both Firefox and Chrome web browsers. According to Ben Grosser,...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Android Headlines
Thursday Night Football could be leaving Prime Video
Thursday Night Football could be heading to a standalone sports app from Amazon, instead of being built into the Prime Video app. That’s according to a new report from The Information. Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy has mentioned before that the company is not done spending on sports rights. And...
Android Headlines
If TikTok gets banned in the US, bringing back Vine may be a good idea
TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world, and it has been that way for years now. The thing is, TikTok may get banned in the US in the near future, and if that happens, bringing back Vine may be a good idea. Bringing back Vine may...
Android Headlines
OnePlus is the next Android OEM caught tweeting with an iPhone
It’s the end of 2022, so companies are naturally building up hype for 2023. Chinese company OnePlus has been doing just that, however, it may have slipped up. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus accidentally tweeted about its upcoming Android smartphone using an iPhone. It’s no surprise when enterprise professionals use...
Android Headlines
TikTok reportedly tracked and spied on US journalists
TikTok parent company ByteDance has come under fire for allegedly tracking and spying on US-based journalists from Financial Times, Forbes, and more. This information is obtained from an internal investigation. According to The New York Times, the Chinese company reportedly tracked journalists’ IP addresses to see if they were in...
Android Headlines
Best Translation Android apps – 2022
Many of you have heard of Google Translate by now, and while it is one of the best translation apps out there, there are many more great such apps for Android. In this article, we’ll list some of the, just to give you more options. Not everyone likes Google Translate, and it probably doesn’t work for everyone’s use case. There are all kinds of different translation apps available, so you’ll hopefully like some of these.
Android Headlines
Nearby Share gets Material You redesign on Android
Google is giving a Material You makeover to Nearby Share on Android. The company announced this change as part of the December Google System Updates. The redesigned interface will be available to users with Google Play services v22.49, which rolled out a few weeks back but isn’t available widely yet.
Android Headlines
Google adds "Suspected spam caller" warning to Google Voice
Google has announced that it will be adding a red “Suspected spam caller” warning to Google Voice calls if it believes the call to be illegitimate or spam. The warning will be determined using the same advanced artificial intelligence system that is used by the traditional phone app for Android.
