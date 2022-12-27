Orthopedic Surgeon discusses Lane Johnson's injury

Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD is an orthopedic surgeon with St. Mary's Orthopaedics in Langhorne, PA.

Dr. Dhanaraj specializes in sports medicine with a concentration in joint preservation and cartilage regeneration/repair.

Dr. Dhanaraj joined the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson's abdominal injury on Tuesday.

Dr. Dhanaraj worked as the team physician for both the NJ Athletic Commission in fight medicine (MMA and boxing) and the Princeton Ballet.

He was also a collegiate judo athlete and resides in bucks county, PA.

Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD Photo credit NovaCare

For more information trinityhealthma.org