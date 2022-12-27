ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
INGLEWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Apartment Project Underway in Santa Monica

A 100-unit apartment project in Santa Monica is well underway, with a leasing website showing the project will be open for tenants in 2023. With development from WSC Communities, the NMS Lincoln Santa Monica Apartments will soon take shape along 1550 Lincoln Boulevard. Totaling 103,000 square feet, the apartment building...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC San Diego

The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles

Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Filed to Halt L.A.’s Mansion Tax

“A coalition of real estate and antitax groups is seeking to prevent the city of Los Angeles from implementing a recently passed tax on the sales of properties over $5 million,” reports Benjamin Oreskes for the Los Angeles Times. YIMBYs and developers have criticized the mansion tax since it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gilaherald.com

Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher

LOS ANGELES – America is about to get another electric car brand, one that’s gone from the steaming jungles of Vietnam to the scorching deserts of Arizona. VinFast is about to enter the competitive U.S. market with two Italian-designed crossover SUVs it introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. They join two other models that debuted in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Hawthorne, CA

Hawthorne is a city within the Los Angeles metropolitan area in southwestern Los Angeles County, California. It belongs to the 17-city region most commonly known as the South Bay. The population in Hawthorne reached 88,083 as per the 2020 census. Founded in 1905, this city was initially called the "Hawthorne...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA

