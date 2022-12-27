Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the butterfly haircut, and we swoon over it every time she rocks the hairstyle. Lopez was seen rocking the TikTok famous cut in a recent Instagram promo clip for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The movie drops in one month, but any romance movie that includes the star and talks about hair spray used as a weapon (mentioned in the clips) count us in. However, the real star of the moment is the actor’s chest length, choppy layers that were styled in fresh “bed hair” bouncy curls. Lopez has been through a series of hair-changing transformations, so we’re sure the cut was styled and shot some time ago. That doesn’t mean the reveal of the look now is nothing less than a moment, nevertheless.

2 DAYS AGO