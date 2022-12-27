Read full article on original website
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares Her First Holiday Photos With Both Her Daughter and Son
The Kardashians never disappoint when it comes to Christmas photos, and Khloé Kardashian is no exception. The reality star took to Instagram to share photos with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, whose name is yet to be revealed. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned the set of photos in...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Proves That She Is the "Butterfly" Haircut Queen
Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the butterfly haircut, and we swoon over it every time she rocks the hairstyle. Lopez was seen rocking the TikTok famous cut in a recent Instagram promo clip for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The movie drops in one month, but any romance movie that includes the star and talks about hair spray used as a weapon (mentioned in the clips) count us in. However, the real star of the moment is the actor’s chest length, choppy layers that were styled in fresh “bed hair” bouncy curls. Lopez has been through a series of hair-changing transformations, so we’re sure the cut was styled and shot some time ago. That doesn’t mean the reveal of the look now is nothing less than a moment, nevertheless.
Zoey Deutch’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her ‘Back To The Future’ Star Mom & Director Dad
Zoey Deutch first broke out on the Hollywood scene with her role of Maya on the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life on Deck. The actress made a name for herself in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’. Zoey’s father is ‘Some Kind of...
Jeopardy! fans blast show as ‘disrespectful’ for excluding famous band from key category- and contestant agrees
JEOPARDY! fans have called it “disrespectful” of the show to exclude a key band from its Classic Flute Rock category during Thursday’s episode. Viewers have slammed the program for not including the famous group, and one of the contestant’s from the episode agrees they should’ve been included.
Hypebae
The Key to Hailey Bieber’s Fluttery Lashes Is This $26 USD Miracle Mascara
Hailey Bieber was dubbed by Google as one of the most influential persons in beauty and we understand why. Bieber is always using a great budget find in her GRWM TikTok videos that quickly turn into a cult-favorite and her recent use of Milk Makeup‘s “Kush Mascara” proves our theory.
Hypebae
Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey Are the Only 2 "Musical Geniuses" She's Ever Known
Courtney Love has opened up about the two music artists she most admires, and though both super talented, they’re totally different from each other. The singer reveals she idolizes Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey the most. “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever...
The Hollywood Reporter Editors’ Picks of 2022
It was an epic year in Hollywood. That’s true in terms of the actual business of entertainment, from the recalibration of streaming wars to the return of some legitimate big-screen hits (not to mention the return of Bob Iger). Just as bold was the drama and scandal surrounding the business, from the worldwide shock of the Oscars slap to the final implosion of Time’s Up (even as some of the worst #MeToo abusers stood trial). And then there was the work itself, groundbreaking films like The Woman King, long-awaited blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and buzzy TV follow-ups like The...
Husband on wife: "We have 6 daughters and no boy; I want to leave"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner to have a family with takes love and determination to make a home together and share happy memories.
Hypebae
YG Entertainment Teases a New Girl Group Consisting of 7 Members
It looks like YG Entertainment is getting ready to debut a new girl group. The South Korean entertainment agency shared a poster, teasing a new project. “YG NEXT MOVEMENT,” reads the poster, which features the silhouettes of seven women. The message “coming soon” is also included in the poster along with the date January 1, 2023, possibly alluding to the unveiling of the group or some sort of announcement relating to it.
Hypebae
Mowalola Releases New Single "Box"
London-based fashion brand Mowalola has just dropped 2022’s catchiest single “BOX.”. Featuring artists Bloatedfaith and Snipersan, the Instagram-favorite label has delivered the flashy and hypnotic track, just in time for our upcoming New Year’s Eve parties. Driven by Mowalola Ogunlesi, her eponymous brand has just released a Bratz doll collaboration, so it’s clear a Y2K vibe is top of mind as we get closer to 2023. The infectious song marries the cyber-core and experimental pop genres, presenting a flashy and all-encompassing beat.
Hypebae
'GMA3's T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship Scandal
It’s been reported that GMA‘s T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, after his affair with co-anchor Amy Robach went viral online. According to multiple outlets, court records state that Holmes filed for divorce on Wednesday, December 28, from Fiebieg, who’s an immigration attorney. The two got married in 2010 and share one child together — daughter Sabine.
Hypebae
These Are the Best K-Pop Songs and Music Videos of 2022
As we wrap up 2022, we’re looking back on the year to review some of the best K-pop songs and music videos that took over our playlists and social media feeds. Music acts from the Korean pop scene brought a slew of exciting albums and tracks to fans as the industry continued to grow on a global scale, with BTS‘ Jungkook taking part in the official soundtrack “Dreamers” for the Qatar World Cup and viral, and CL bringing an unexpected 2NE1 reunion to her Coachella stage.
Hypebae
British Designer Vivienne Westwood Dies at Age 81
Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. The British fashion designer and activist was known for leading ’70s punk fashion onto the mainstream. The news of her death was announced in a statement on her official Instagram page. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” read a caption. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”
