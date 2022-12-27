Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
carolinapanorama.com
Jennifer Bartell Boykin named Columbia’s City Poet Laureate
As one of only a few southern cities to recognize the position, One Columbia for Arts and Culture and the City of Columbia are proud to announce the selection of poet Jennifer Bartell Boykin as Columbia’s second Poet Laureate. Bartell Boykin will serve a four-year term that begins January 2022.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
WRDW-TV
Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
WRDW-TV
Former longtime Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh has died
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh has died. Cavanaugh died at his home Wednesday at 7:34 p.m., according to George Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements. Details on services aren’t yet available. Elected in 1991, Cavanaugh served as mayor for 24 years before retiring in 2015....
live5news.com
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
WRDW-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
abccolumbia.com
SC Firefighters’ Association hires Jamie Helms as new Deputy Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association announced the hiring of Jamie Helms as Deputy Director. Helmes more recently served as the Association’s 2nd Vice President and previously held the title of Assistant Chief at the Columbia Fire Department before departing in 1988. He graduated...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxcharleston.com
Police Reform, Accountability Laws Coming to South Carolina
Police reform and accountability laws with be implemented in South Carolina starting January 1, 2023. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has a breakdown of these guidelines.
WYFF4.com
Demand for Concealed Weapons Permits remains high as SLED works to process thousands of applications
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are more than 5 million people in South Carolina. Of that 5 million, more than 478,000 have a concealed weapons permit and demand is still going up. The interest in getting a concealed weapon permit or CWP skyrocketed after Governor Henry McMaster passed the South Carolina Open Carry with Training Act in August 2021.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
