While January often gets a bad rep (read: bleak weather and post-Christmas blues), it’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and pretend to keep them), but also a great time to bag a bargain.Serving up a third helping of deals – following the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas – the January sales see everything from fashion and beauty to tech, housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month.With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter set to take part, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023 – whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, make over your interiors or save on a pricey bit of tech.From Nintendo Switch consoles, mattresses and air fryers to headphones and skincare, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals in the January sales below.Read more:January sales 2023: What are the best deals? Best deals in the Amazon January sale 2023Best January sales deals on fashion and clothing Best deals on air fryers in the January sales

52 MINUTES AGO