Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss
Charity shops are not a “dumping ground” for ultra-fast fashion and are still full of high-quality items, a sector boss has said.Traid, a charity working to stop clothes from being thrown away, said it diverted 3,222 tonnes of clothes from landfill and incineration in 2022, reducing CO2 emissions by 30,609 tonnes, and putting more than 11.2 million garments back into use.The charity’s chief executive Maria Chenoweth said ultra-fast fashion is designed “not to last”, but if it is in good condition it can still be sold in charity shops.She told the PA news agency: “Charity shops don’t want rubbish. We’re...
5 animal instincts that inspired technology
We are seeing inspiration being increasingly drawn from nature.
The best tech deals in the 2023 January sales: Discount on gaming, TVs, phones and more
Happy New Year! Whether you’re still recovering from last night’s celebrations or you’re ready to beat the crowds and find the best deals in the January sales, here at IndyBest we’re tracking the top offers and discounts online.The start of the new year is traditionally a time when shops would clear out their old stock, meaning shoppers could find big savings on everything from tech, fashion and TVs to air fryers and smart speakers. With Boxing Day having seen a high-than-expect footfall this year, the January sales are predicted to bring even more savings across tech. As ever, our team...
Amazon January sale 2023: Best deals on Le Creuset, Ring doorbells and more
Looking to start off the new year with a bang by bagging yourself a bargain in the January sales? You’ve come to the right place. The pre-Christmas and Boxing Day sales are still visible in our rear-view mirror, yet we’ve already arrived at the next big sale event – the first of 2023. This guide’s sole focus is Amazon’s January sale 2023, but as usual, we’re on top of all the best offers across multiple product categories, including tech, fashion, home appliances, mattresses and more. While our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help, if you’re hoping...
The best air fryer deals in the January 2023 sales: Offers on Ninja, Philips, Tower and more
We know the Boxing Day sales have only just finished, but if you’re late to the party when it comes to snapping up a deal, you’ll be glad to know today marks the start of the January sales.If you’re still looking to bag a bargain for the new year, now’s the time as 2023 kicks off with a ton of deals across your favourite air fryer and home appliances brands.Ninja’s sales are among those we always look forward to, but you can also expect to find huge savings at large retailers stocking air fryers and home appliances, such as Very,...
January sales 2023 – live: Today’s best deals from Dyson, Currys, M&S and more
While January often gets a bad rep (read: bleak weather and post-Christmas blues), it’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and pretend to keep them), but also a great time to bag a bargain.Serving up a third helping of deals – following the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas – the January sales see everything from fashion and beauty to tech, housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month.With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter set to take part, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023 – whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, make over your interiors or save on a pricey bit of tech.From Nintendo Switch consoles, mattresses and air fryers to headphones and skincare, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals in the January sales below.Read more:January sales 2023: What are the best deals? Best deals in the Amazon January sale 2023Best January sales deals on fashion and clothing Best deals on air fryers in the January sales
