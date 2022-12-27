Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. The Caney Police Department shared information from Pro-Ag Services. The local business is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the thieves and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop in Coffeyville Results in Arrest
A traffic stop in Coffeyville results in citations and an arrest. Late last week, 62-year-old Darryle Vernon was cited for operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and driving while suspended. During the traffic stop, Vernon was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol, interference with a law enforcement officer and altering or destroying evidence.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspected tire thieves caught in Pittsburg burglary
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police arrested two women in connection to a string of tire thefts from a home in Pittsburg Thursday morning. Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut St. after a call for a burglary in progress. The caller said he spotted two thieves inside his carport stealing tires.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Armed Robbery
At approximately 0440 hours on December 23, 2022 Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were conducting patrol activities observed a white male running down the alley in the area of Snak-Atak, 1101 E 4th Street, and enter a waiting vehicle. At the same time Dispatch received a call that the convenient store had just been robbed.
Pawhuska Journal
SO makes arrests in man's death
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday, Dec. 22, announced on Facebook the arrest of six suspects in connection with the death of a man identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50. Sequichie’s remains were reported by the Sheriff’s Office in late November to have been discovered on pastureland by...
columbusnews-report.com
Galena Police LOG
Galena Police officers investigated a report of theft of property or services, burglary; vehicle or other means and criminal damage to property. Items reported stolen were a catalytic converter and a chainsaw valued at approximately $1,800. Offense occurred October 3. Galena Police officers served a warrant December 2 at 906 E. 7th. Galena Police officers investigated a report of driving while…
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials say...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Man Wanted for Questioning
The Subject Has Been Identified. The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest. The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Six Arrested in Osage Co. Murder Case
Six arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie by Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this has been lengthy investigation with numerous search warrants issued on several residence and other items. The Investigation Team has spent hundreds of hours working this investigation, which is still ongoing and expect more arrests to be made as it continues.
pryorinfopub.com
Library Damage to be Assessed Today
PRYOR, Okla. - Cari Rerat, director of the Thomas J Harrison Pryor Public Library, is hopeful the library will re-open next week. Water was discovered leaking out the front entrance the day after Christmas. According to Rerat, a corroded cap on a pipe gave way. Upon review of the video footage, Rerat explained that the water appeared to start leaking into the main area at around 6am on Christmas Day.
news9.com
Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County
Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
moreclaremore.com
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KOKI FOX 23
Today marks 23 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared
WELCH, Okla. — Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible disappeared from Welch, Okla. Dec. 29, 1999. FOX23 has been covering the investigation for years and reported in 2018 when an arrest was finally made in the case. Bible was staying the night with Freeman to celebrate her 16th birthday that night.
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
koamnewsnow.com
Miami house fire update, man dies from injuries
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Fire Chief gives KOAM details after a fatal fire on December 23, 2022. According to Fire Chief Robert Wright, dispatch took a call around 8:00 pm that night about a structure fire. It was at 322 B Street SW in Miami, Oklahoma. Miami Fire and Quapaw...
